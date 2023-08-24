A long line of people runs along the street next to the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City. Carlos García, a young man of 22 years, is at the end of the route. She does not lose her smile, but she will still have to wait a long time until she reaches the beginning, where they sell official items from the American singer Taylor Swift: “She is my favorite artist, she is my Top 1. Since it is the first time she has come to Mexico, I think we all share this emotion.” Garcia is one of hundreds of swifties – as the singer’s followers are known – who, like him, have traveled this Wednesday next to the venue and the Foro Sol to buy and collect these licensed products. Swift has created great excitement in recent months with her tour The Eras Tourand in the next few days – from August 24 to 27 – it will fill the massive Foro Sol with 65,000 people on each of the dates.

A sweet-bread vendor’s loudspeaker blares with one of Swift’s songs, August, giving signals of the event that occurs a few meters away. The swifties gathered together they do not mark a concrete pattern. The phenomenon led by the American singer has managed to embrace men and women; young people, adolescents and even older adults. Almost everyone in the place carries boxes with the face of the singer and the name The Eras Tour that they have picked up at the Foro Sol, across the street. They are the official packages that accompany the concert ticket.

At the gates of the Palacio de los Deportes, the merchants take advantage of the moment. They have set up four small stalls, where they sell some unlicensed products, such as T-shirts, sweatshirts or glasses. One of the vendors doesn’t even know who “this girl” is that everyone is talking about and that she has mobilized people, but she is holding some key rings that bear her name: “These are 100 pesos.”

Carlos García had already tried to see the singer before, in some of her performances in the United States, but he never got tickets (“those dates were crazy,” he says). Now, with his ticket secured, he just hopes that the performance will be incredible, as he has seen up to twenty times in documentaries and on the internet. “I have high expectations, and I am very excited to relive all the eras, all her previous records. It gives me a lot of emotion, ”he says excitedly. In his concerts The Eras TourSwift seeks to take a tour of the seven stages that have led her to her current success: the era Gridthe loverthe fearlessthe evermorethe Reputationthe Speak Nowthe Folklorethe 1989and the midnights.

The queue to purchase official merchandise for “The Eras Tour” by American singer Taylor Swift. Nadya Murillo

‘Swifties’ for Mexico

Swift has gathered in Mexico City followers from all over the Republic, from north to south. Alejandro Chávez (26 years old), Carolina Chavira (25) and Rocío Denova (22) are three friends who came from Chihuahua for the occasion. They have preferred to collect the packages that came next to the entrance this Friday so as not to have to carry them during the concert. “It’s heavy, you could pick it up today, the day of the concert or later,” Chávez explains. The young man began listening to the American a long time ago, and lives the hours before the concert with emotion. “I have been waiting for this moment for 11 years. I always expected Mexico to be on every tour, and never. and just with The Eras Tour appeared Mexico City and it was a: ‘Okaynow or never,’ he explains.

Chavira has never been motivated by concerts, but in recent years he has become fond of it. Another of his friends didn’t listen to Taylor Swift, but she was “fuck and fuck” until he liked it: “He said that although he was not a fan, he did want to come.” Next to her is Denova, who feels identified with the songs of the American, one of the most repeated comments by her followers. “They drain the feelings every time you hear a certain song. It’s too much father. And, besides, you connect a lot with a lot of people. Right now we are trained here, a very beautiful community is created and too much positive energy ”, he comments.

The bracelets of that song

The queue is kept orderly at all times. No one sneaks in, no one yells and no one quarrels with anyone. Chavira has been given a handmade bracelet. Those bracelets have become one of the icons of the swifties. It all started because of one of the phrases of the song You’re On Your Own, Kid: So make the friendship bracelets (So make the friendship bracelets). That fragment has given rise to a movement of pride in belonging to the movement swiftieeven empowering for the followers.

Paula Arríala, 25, stands in line with her mother. She is a singer and decided to be for artists like the American.

—Why do you like Taylor Swift?

“It’s like asking why I like my son.” It’s complicated. She is an artist who for many years has been doing work for her targetto all of us, to all of us we. She inspires a lot, and especially to me, as a singer, she was the first artist who inspired me to say “yes I can do it, yes I can follow my dreams, yes I can be a singer” — she explains.

The singer performs for the first time at the Foro Sol in Mexico City. Nadya Murillo

Swift has accompanied Arríala in her moments of heartbreak and happiness. She stepped into her life without knowing when, but she has inspired him every moment. “She is the person who has guided me in some way,” she says. Her mother, Claudia, looks at her smiling. She has been no stranger to the movement swiftie. “It is the happiest moment in the lives of many, of many, of many. It is truly something that we have not seen in Mexico for a very long time. Very important artists come, but Taylor had never come. Yes it is causing a stir. I hope that everyone complies and enjoys it in a healthy way, ”she says.

Arriala wears several of those bracelets that the followers began to make by hand. A few minutes ago, she has been exchanging them with another young woman who is after her. “It is to say that we are swifties and that we support each other,” he explains. And he jokes: “Someone said ‘we have to make bracelets,’ and now we all suffer from chronic anxiety because we have to make bracelets.”

The fashion for bracelets has reached this Wednesday Arturo Zaldívar, the Mexican Supreme Court minister who has professed his love for Taylor Swift, “the most swiftie” (as some followers of the singer already call her). Zaldívar has met with some of them to exchange the colorful bracelets.

Swift had performed once before in Mexico, when her career was still on the rise and she had just released fearless, one of the great springboards that led him to his current success. It was January 2011, and the American sang at the Allure of the Seasa ship of the Royal Caribbean cruise company.

Swift’s arrival at Foro Sol is counted by hours. René Camuñiz, 23 years old, wears a flock and a bleached lock in his hair. He tried to go to one of Swift’s concerts in 2017, in Denver, but couldn’t. Now, he waits for the hours to pass and does not hide the illusion. “Since it’s going to last three hours, I’m very excited.” In other concerts on the tour, Swift has performed a total of 45 songs; and during her visit to Mexico, Sabrina Carpenter will also arrive as a special guest. Now, she will fill one of the great concert venues in the country four times in a row.

