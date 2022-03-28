Taylor Swift continues to surprise his followers with good news. Now, New York University has announced that it will award the interpreter of “All too well” a special doctorate in honorary degree, for the achievements he has achieved in all his years in the music industry.

What academic degree will Taylor Swift receive?

Taylor Swift adds one more ‘award’ to her history. On Monday, March 28, New York University announced that the singer will be recognized by her institution. According to a statement published by the entity, the artist will be awarded a Doctorate in Fine Arts, honoris causa.

“I cannot overstate how excited I am to meet in person with graduates, parents, faculty, and honorees for NYU’s commencement ceremony. Since 2019, we have been deprived of the community and festive cheer of commencement, and their absence has been deeply felt,” said NYU President Andrew Hamilton.

Taylor Swift will receive a Ph.D. from New York University. Photo: Twitter Billboard

This academic degree will be Swift’s first. In addition, the interpreter of “Shake it off” will speak to the graduates at the graduation ceremony, scheduled for May 18 at Yankee Stadium.

The institution also explained why it has chosen Swift as a worthy character to be honored by the institution:

“Swift is one of the most prolific and celebrated artists of her generation. She is the only female artist in history to win the music industry’s highest honor, the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, three times. Her many awards and honors include being the most awarded artist in the history of the American Music Awards, as well as being named ‘artist of the decade’. She is the only two-time winner of the Woman of the Decade award. She is the only solo artist this century to have three No. 1 albums in one year.”

This is not the first recognition of NYU to Taylor Swift

In early February, Variety magazine revealed that New York University had launched a course based on the history and musical career of Taylor Swift. According to what Rolling Stone magazine also reported, this proposal is based on “Taylor Swift’s evolution as a creative musical entrepreneur, the legacy of pop and country music composers, discourses on youth and childhood, and politics of race in contemporary popular music.