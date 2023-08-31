Taylor Swift loves surprises. The most powerful pop star of the moment ended last Sunday the North American part of his tour The Eras Tour after 53 concerts in the US (with just over three million viewers) and four in Mexico City, where from Thursday to Sunday he filled the Foro Sol in the capital with 60,000 daily viewers. He will not return to the stage until November (with eight concerts in Argentina and Brazil) and then until February (where he will start in Japan and then tour Europe, return to the US and end, for the moment, in Canada), but in this halftime He still has a lot to offer his fans. Among them, that very concert. And to the delight of her millions of followers, this August 31 the Pennsylvania singer has announced through her social networks that The Eras Tour it will become a documentary that will hit theaters in, for now, North America on October 13.

“The Eras Tour It has been the most significant and electric experience of my life so far, and I am more than happy to tell you that it will soon be coming to the big screen,” the 33-year-old interpreter wrote in their Twitter profiles (95 million followers) and instagram (271 million). “Starting October 13, you can enjoy the concert experience in movie format in theaters across North America. Tickets are now on sale”. The artist closes her message with some more personal words dedicated to her fans: “We encourage you to wear clothes from the eras, friendship bracelets, and sing and dance, 1, 2, 3, LGB! (iykyk)”. Translated: At their concerts, fans wear looks that reflect the ones that she herself has worn on each of her albums (or eras), and they exchange bracelets with words and song titles that they themselves make; now encourages it to be so in theaters. He 1, 2, 3 LGB (let’s go bitch) is a phrase that fans chant at each concert, at the beginning of the theme delicatewhile iykyk is an acronym for “if you know it, you know it” (“if you know, you know”).

The projection will be similar to the real concert, which is exactly the same in each city, except for the singer’s clothing changes, which vary in color, and two different surprise songs at each date. Therefore, we will see the 45 songs that she sings over three and a quarter hours of shows; in theaters it will be about two hours and 45 minutes of footage. Indeed, tickets are already available and selling at a good pace in many movie theaters across the US, as well as Canada and Mexico. As always, Swift has winked at her. In the US they will cost 19.89 dollars, 18.50 euros (13.13 dollars for minors and seniors); in Mexico, 198.90 Mexican pesos (about 11 euros). 1989 is the year of her birth, in addition to the title of one of her albums, precisely the one that she announced that he was going to re-record at her last concert in the US, on August 9 in Los Angeles. 13 is her favorite number and her birth date (December 13, 1989), hence the reduced ticket price.

The documentary is directed by Sam Wrench, a specialist in works of this type, who has already filmed concerts for the screen about Billie Eilish, Lizzo or Pentatonix and who directed half time, the 2022 documentary about Jennifer Lopez’s career focused on her Super Bowl halftime appearance. It has been recorded, above all, during the last six concerts that Swift gave in the US, at the SoFi stadium in Inglewood, south of Los Angeles. The cameras were especially visible in the penultimate date in the city, when many followers pointed out that the recording was obvious and that the interpreter was preparing something for her autumn break.

The tour The Eras Tour It has become an unparalleled phenomenon. It is estimated that she will manage to raise more than a billion dollars throughout her more than 100 concerts around the world, if the singer does not add more dates, something that is expected due to the high demand for her songs. shows. Its tickets sell out quickly as soon as they go on sale, and cities and countries (as has happened with Canada) demand that it pass through their territories, due not only to the demands of its fans, who want to see it, but to the stream of millions who leaves. It is estimated that in the last four days of the North American tour, Mexico City obtained some 1,033 million pesos in benefits, that is, 55 million euros, thanks to travel expenses, lodging, meals, transportation… of the almost 250,000 people who attended the concerts.

Next year Swift will become one of the richest artists on the planet thanks to the spectacular profits generated by the tour (only in tickets each concert implies between 11 and 12 million euros of income from ticket sales). An income that she is also distributing among her workers: she has given bonuses worth 55 million euros to dancers, truck drivers and cooks. Now, that spectacular concert where a cabin, trees, phosphorescent bicycles, several pianos and dozens of dancers appear on the stage will be within the reach of the many who were left without tickets or could not pay the hundreds and even thousands of euros that the tickets cost. .

