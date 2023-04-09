The singer Taylor Swift and the actor Joe Alwyn would have ended their love relationship after six years, according to different media, which also ensure that the separation has taken place on good terms.

“The relationship had just run its course. That’s why (Joe) hasn’t been seen on any shows,” a source told the US “Entertainment Tonight” show.

Both artists always kept their relationship out of the public spotlight and the media, despite the great popularity Swift enjoys.

Who is Joe Alwyn?

Joe Alwyn was born on February 21, 1991, that is, a couple of months ago he turned 32 years old. He studied at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama (London) and some time later became a member of the National Youth Theatre.

His career began to go up when he was chosen to be the main character in Ang Lee’s drama, “Billy Lynn: Honor and Feeling” (2016), in which he shared credits with Kristen Stewart, Vin Diesel and Steve Martin.

After that, his name kept rising by being part of “The Favourite”, nominated for an Oscar for best film in 2019.. He was also part of feature films such as “Corazón Borrada” (2018), “Las dos reinas” (2018) and “Operación final” (2018).

According to Taylor Swift, Alwin has also dabbled in music, helping her in some of the compositions of her songs, for which she came to be nominated for a Grammy with a pseudonym.

How did Alwin and Swift meet?

The artists met in 2016 and soon after made their public appearance as a couple. That time was one of the few times they expressed their love to the media. Their relationship was characterized by being Taylor Swift’s first to keep a low profile.

According to information from the US media, the couple had already begun to talk about a commitment between them before their possible separation was spread.

