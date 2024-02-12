With an epic comeback led by Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs revalidated the NFL title on Sunday by defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Las Vegas, where the singer Taylor Swift He vibrated with the triumph of his partner, Travis Kelce.

Kansas City overcame a 0-10 deficit on the brink of halftime and sealed the victory with a fabulous offensive series by Mahomes culminated with a touchdown by Mecole Hardman in overtime, which made Swift and the other celebrities who accompanied her jump for joy. in a box at Allegiant Stadium.

Swift, the biggest celebrity in music today, lived the game with passion from a luxury box where numerous personalities paraded, such as the singer Lana Del Rey as well as Kelce's parents and brother, Jason, also an NFL player.

The singer, who had flown in urgently on Saturday after her concert in Tokyo, received several ovations from the 61,629 fans when she appeared on the giant screens hugging the actress. Blake Lively or drinking for several seconds until finishing the glass.

The media romance of Swift, who wore a red Chiefs jacket, and Kelce surpassed the boundaries of sports and attracted new audiences to the NFL.

AFP

