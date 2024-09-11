Taylor Swift Votes for Kamala Harris. Pop Superstar Takes a Stand with Formal Endorsement After TV Debate between the vice president of the United States and Donald Trump ahead of the November 5 elections. “I will be voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election,” Swift wrote on Instagram after the televised debate. “I will be voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for rights and causes that need the support of a warrior. I think she is a gifted and determined leader, and I believe we could accomplish so much more in this country if we were led by calm and not chaos.”

Taylor Swift’s endorsement is a bonus that can make a difference at the polls. The pop star, who has 283 million followers on Instagram alone, is the idol and reference for an entire generation and can become a factor in determining the voting orientation of younger voters.