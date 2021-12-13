Last Thursday, December 9, a federal judge ruled that Taylor Swift shall go to trial for the accusation that has been made of appropriating the letter of “Playas gon ‘play” of the group 3LW for their song “Shake it off”. No date has been set for the jury trial.

What happened to Taylor Swift’s “Shake it off”?

According to Billboard, Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald rejected the singer’s request to dismiss the case, ruling that there were “sufficient objective similarities” between the two songs.

This would be an important test to take the case before a jury and for its members to decide if “Shake it off” infringed the copyright of “Playas gon ‘play”.

“It is clear that there are sufficient objective similarities between the works to imply that the Court cannot currently determine that any reasonable jury could find substantial similarities in the lyrical writing, word arrangement or poetic structure between the two works,” said the authority.

When did the lawsuit for the rights to “Shake it off” start?

This indictment against Swift was first brought in September 2017 by “Beaches gon ‘play” songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler.

The lawsuit claims that the artist used their lyrics without their consent, specifically in the passage that reads: “Playas, they gonna play / And haters, they gonna hate.” In “Shake it off,” Swift sings: “Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play / And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.”

Judge Fitzgerald dismissed the case in February 2018, declaring that “the letters allegedly infringed are short phrases lacking the minimum of originality and creativity necessary for copyright protection.”

However, a federal appeals court reversed that ruling in 2019, stating that Fitzgerald dismissed the case too early and that the lyrics to “Playas gon ‘play” were creative enough to hold on to copyright protection.

Once the case returned to Judge Fitzgerald, Swift asked for a summary judgment to dismiss the lawsuit.