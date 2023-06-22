Diego Sousai

Tickets for Taylor Swift’s extra shows in Brazil go on sale to the general public this Thursday (22).

The extra dates are November 19th, in Rio de Janeiro, and November 24th, in São Paulo. On sale from 10 am on the official website and at the ticket office at Allianz Parque.

Tickets for the first three dates sold out quickly. There were disturbances in queues at physical points of sale.

This is the first time that a Taylor Swift tour passes through Brazil, but she has already been in the country for a short promotional show in 2012. In September of that year, she gave a 40-minute presentation with her main hits and a duet with Paula Fernandes, in “Long Live”.

The singer will perform in Rio de Janeiro on the 18th and 19th (extra) of November, tickets range from R$240 to R$950. And in São Paulo on the 24th (extra), 25th and 26th of November, with tickets costing between R$ 190 and R$ 1050. The sale to the general public will take place this Thursday, June 22nd.























