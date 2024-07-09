Milan – An overall economic impact of almost 180 million euros (176.6 million). This is, according to the research office of Confcommercio of Milan, the impact of the ‘Swiftonomics‘ on the city, which will host Taylor Swift’s double Italian date at San Siro next weekend, July 13 and 14. A show that has become a phenomenon studied in all the cities in the world where it has landed thanks to the economic impact it has had, and Milan is no exception. 128 thousand fans are expected at the “Meazza” stadium, but the number could be even higher: thousands in fact will crowd the Milanese neighborhood even without a ticket to attend the shows.

The largest expense will be for accommodation, followed by food services, concert tickets and local transportation.

Taylor Swift in Amsterdam

To date, the city’s hotel and non-hotel facilities have registered an increase in bookings compared to the same weekend last year. The growth is 4% for hotels and 11.2% for B&Bs and holiday homes. Tourists arriving from Milan’s airports are also increasing compared to the same weekend last year. Data from Sea, the company that manages Milan’s airports, say that From Friday 12th to Monday 15th July the expected traffic is increasing by 8.7% compared to the same period in 2023 with over 540 thousand passengers – arriving and departing – expected at Linate and Malpensa airports. “Milan has consolidated itself over time as the capital of major events and a hub for international events. From Fashion Week to the Salone del Mobile, the city is able to attract and welcome thousands of Italian and foreign visitors – comments the general secretary of Confcommercio Milano, Marco Barbieri -. The summer concerts of these months are proof of this. And they confirm not only the strategic role of locations such as the San Siro stadium but also the logistical and organizational capacity of Milan”.

Concerts sold out for months

Sold out for months, thousands of fans arriving and a boom in train ticket and hotel bookings: on 13 and 14 July Milan will welcome superstar Taylor Swift in two eagerly awaited concerts with her ‘The Eras Tour‘. Fans from all over Europe – one in four from the US – are about to arrive in the Lombard capital which will be taken by storm by a peaceful wave of ‘Swifties’. Never before has our country been the protagonist of event-holidays, which sees a strong correlation between cultural events – concerts, exhibitions, festivals – and travel planning. According to data from Booking.com, riding the wave of enthusiasm for the American star Searches for accommodation in Milan have increased by 15% and they also demonstrate how global and borderless the Taylor Swift fever is: 89% of bookings from Croatia, 33 from Greece, 30 from Spain and 12% from the United States.



Taylor Swift is expected on July 13th and 14th at San Siro

To enter the world of songs and hits of the superstar the platform Citizensspecialized in guided tours, takes us on a journey to discover the places that inspired the most famous lyrics of her musical career. In the song ‘London Boy’ Swift sings about the British capital and extols its charm and the people she met, especially actor Joe Alwyn with whom the singer had a relationship. The lyrics traverse the streets of Camden, the pubs of Brixton and even the West End, the western part of London. In his recent album ‘The Tortured Poets Department‘ two songs are dedicated to the city: the nostalgic ballad ‘So long, London’, where she sings about the end of her relationship, and ‘The Black Dog’, a song dedicated to a pub in Spring Gardens, Vauxhall, in which she also talks about a broken heart. From London to Ireland, in particular to Wicklow, known as the Garden of Ireland: the incredible beauty of its nature inspired the song ‘Sweet Nothing’.

The protagonist of ‘Welcome to NY’ is one of the most visited cities in the world that attracts with its frenzy and vital energy. But New York is also the place where by getting lost you can discover hidden corners: ‘Cornelia Street’ is one of them, and it is also the place where the singer lived until 2017. Taylor Swift dedicates the song ‘False God’ to West Village, one of the most exclusive neighborhoods, famous for its restaurants and boutiques. In the album ‘Midnights’ the star dedicates a romantic ballad to Paris, the city of love: she describes its alleys, walks, trees and landscapes. Also in France, Swift was inspired by St. Tropezone of the most important destinations on the French Riviera, which he mentions in the song ‘The Man’.



Two fans waiting in Zurich

Crazy prices, consumers’ complaint

Taylor Swift’s two concerts (July 13 and 14 at the San Siro stadium in Milan) are approaching, and tickets to the event are appearing on the web, sold at stratospheric prices, which can reach over 13 thousand euros. This is reported by Codacons, which on the case filed a complaint with the Antitrust and the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Milan. “While sales on official channels have already been closed for some time as the two concerts have been sold out, on secondary ticketing sites and on private sales platforms – Codacons reports – tickets have appeared offered to the public at exorbitant prices. For example, for the date of July 14, a site is now selling a pair of tickets (not purchasable separately) at the modest price of 13,334 euros. Another platform, for the concert of July 13, it ends up asking 4,677 euros for a single ticket“. But according to the consumer protection association, private citizens are also selling tickets at astronomical rates: for example Tickets for the July 13th and 14th dates can now be found on the eBay platform for prices reaching 3,000 euros. “Once again we are witnessing a despicable speculation that exploits the strong demand for tickets for the American artist’s concerts to make an illegitimate enrichment – says the president of Codacons, Carlo Rienzi -. For this reason tomorrow we will present a complaint to the Antitrust and Prosecutor’s Office asking not only to investigate those responsible for the possible crime of stock market manipulation, but also to seize and block the web pages where tickets are sold at prices outside the market”.

Booming Listening on Spotify and Apple Music

It has been available for a few days in radio rotation ”I Can Do It With a Broken Heart’‘, the new single by Taylor Swift from her latest album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ (gold record in Italy), released on April 19. While waiting for the two already sold out event dates on July 13 and 14 at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, fans of the international artist can listen to ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart’ on the radio. The song, which immediately became one of the most loved by the public, was added to the segment of the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour dedicated to the latest recording project of the American pop star on the occasion of the arrival in Europe of the tour. ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ has globally amassed over one billion streams in just one week, achieving numerous records, including most streamed album in a single day in Spotify history and first album in Spotify history to total more than 300 million streams in a single day. Taylor Swift has thus become the most streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history. On Apple Music, it is also the pop album with the most streams on its first day of release, confirming itself also on Amazon Music as the album with the most streams at its debut.