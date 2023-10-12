With great expectations, the singer Taylor Swift will premiere her film ‘The Eras Tour’, the namesake of her world tour, which will also be broadcast on the big screen. The film promises to be a great success in movie theaters around the world, since it has already surpassed 100 million dollars globally only in its pre-sale and, as its filmmakers already announced, it will remain for 4 weekends in USAso it could sweep other films that were released during the month of October.

Considering this, in the following note we will tell you all the details you need to know so as not to miss the premiere of ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’a tape recorded during their concert held in Los Angeles in August 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

When does ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ premiere in Peru?

The film by the American singer-songwriter, which is estimated to reach between 150 and 200 million dollars at the box office during its first weekend, will be released worldwide on Friday, October 13, 2023. The film, which is under the direction of Sam Wrenchis based on one of the concerts that Swift gave in the United States and that belongs to her world tour called ‘The Eras Tour’.

Out of curiosity, ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ It will arrive in South America even before the shows that the singer will offer in our region as part of her world tour, which includes only Argentina and Brazil, countries where she will perform two and three shows, respectively.

What time does ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ premiere in Peru?

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’a film that will have a total duration of 170 minutes (2 hours and 50 minutes), will be released globally at 6.00 p.m.; so, from that time, until 10.40 pm, you will be able to find screenings available in several movie theaters in Peru.

It should be noted that the film had the approval, both of its production and its release, of the SAG-AFTRA union, which is currently on strike. The organization’s approval was due to the fact that ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ met all its expectations.

Where to see ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ in theaters in Peru?

The movie of Taylor Swift It can be seen in the most important cinema chains in Peru, such as Cineplanet, Cinemark and Cinépolis, in which tickets could be purchased in pre-sale from September 26. Next, we will show you the rooms where it will be available ‘The Eras Tour’:

Since the start of her career in 2004, Swift has won a total of 138 awards and had 332 nominations. Photo: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Cineplanet

CP Alcazar

CP Arequipa

CP Brazil

CP Caminos del Inca

CP Civic Center

CP Chiclayo

CP Comas

CP Cusco

CP El Polo

CP Civil Guard

CP Huancayo Real Plaza

CP La Molina

CP Mall Aventura Chiclayo

CP Mall del Sur

CP North

CP Piura Real Plaza

CP Plaza Santa Catalina

Spring CP

CPPro

CP Puruchuco

CP Salaverry

CP San Borja

CP San Miguel

CP Santa Clara

CP Tacna

CP Trujillo Real Plaza

CP Villa María del Triunfo

Cinemark

Cinemark Angamos

Cinemark Gamarra

Cinemark Huancayo

Cinemark Huánuco

Cinemark Jockey Plaza

Cinemark Lambramani

Cinemark Mallplaza Bellavista

Cinemark Mallplaza Comas

Cinemark Mallplaza Trujillo

Cinemark Mall Ave Pza. Arequipa

Cinemark Megaplaza

Cinemark Piura

Cinemark Plaza Lima Sur

Cinemark San Miguel

Cinépolis

Cinépolis Larcomar

Cinépolis Plaza Norte

Cinépolis Santa Anita

