Taylor Swift, the most iconic singer of the pop genre around the world, will bring her successful concert ‘The Eras Tour’ to the big screen in film format, in which she will tell in great detail everything about her world tour. The production is scheduled to premiere in Mexican cinemas, which have already started pre-selling tickets. Mexican ‘Swifties’, ready to enjoy this great event on the big screen?

Below, we leave you all the details about which movie theaters in Mexico it will be screened in. ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’which have already started with the pre-sale and the price of tickets for the film.

When does the movie ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ come out in Mexico?

The movie ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ will be projected Friday, October 13, 2023 in Mexican cinemas. However, the pre-sale of tickets to see the concert on the big screen began TODAY, Tuesday, September 26, so, if you are a fan of the American singer, you can now buy your tickets.

In which Mexican cinemas can I see ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’?

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ It can be seen in the most important cinema chains in Mexico, such as Cinemex and Cinépolis. Both companies have already enabled the purchase of tickets through their official websites in pre-sale mode. Below, we leave you the list of the theaters in which the film will be available. Taylor Swift.

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ will hit theaters in October. Photo: YouTube Taylor Swift

Cinépolis

Acapulco

Aguascalientes

Cancun

Juarez City

Mexico City

Chihuahua

Culiacan

Guadalajara

Lion

Merida

Mexicali

Monterey

Morelia

Perinorte-Cuautitlán

Puebla

Queretaro

San Luis Potosi

Tijuana

Toluca

Veracruz

Cinemex

Mexico City

Monterey

Jalisco

Aguascalientes

Baja California

Campeche

Chiapas

Chihuahua

Coahuila

Colima

Durango

Mexico state

Guanajuato

Warrior

Gentleman

Michoacan

Morelos

Nayarit

Oaxaca

Puebla

Queretaro

Quintana Roo

San Luis Potosi

Sinaloa

Sonora

Tabasco

Tamaulipas

Tlaxcala

Veracruz

Yucatan

Zacatecas

Pre-sale of tickets for 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' has already begun in theaters. Photo: YouTube Taylor Swift

Ticket prices for ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ in theaters in Mexico

The price of tickets for the movie ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ It is the same in both Cinemex and Cinépolis and only varies depending on the type of theater chosen. In the case of the first, for traditional and premium, tickets cost 198.90 Mexican pesos, and for platinum, 349 pesos. On the other hand, in the second, it is only divided into two, traditional and VIP, which maintain the same costs respectively.