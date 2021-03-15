Taylor Swift continues to accumulate successes with his compositions. The famous artist won the album of the year award during the 2021 Grammy Awards for Folklore, one of the albums she released during the quarantine.

In his acceptance speech, he expressed his excitement at receiving the statuette and thanked his fans for the support they have given him over the years.

“I want to thank all my collaborators. To Joe, who is the person to whom I first sing all the songs I write, I had a lot of fun writing songs with you during the quarantine (…) We want to thank the fans. You have joined this imaginary world that we have created and we cannot tell you how honored we are by this, ”he said.

Hours after his victory, he also used his social networks to emphasize that he would not have obtained so many achievements and awards had it not been for his unconditional followers: “The fans are the reason why we are floating (with emotion) tonight and we never do. we will forget ”.

Taylor Swift’s post on Instagram captured the attention of users and accumulated more than 3,000,000 ‘likes’ on the platform.

Taylor Swift made history at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Thanks to the victory of their album Folklore as album of the year during the most recent edition of the Grammy awards, Taylor Swift joined the select group of artists to win that category for the third time.

The American singer made history by becoming the first female performer to achieve such an achievement, alongside famous music icons such as Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra and Paul Simon.

The interpreter’s first gramophone arrived in 2010, for her album Fearless. Six years later, a second recognition would arrive for 1989.

