Marketing campaigns for movies changed forever with the ‘Barbenheimer’, internet phenomenon that appeared at the coincidence on the opening day of two films: ‘Barbie and ‘Oppenheimer’. Three months later, another meme is seeing the light on social networks: the ‘exorSwift‘, which originates from the coincidence in the launch date of the horror tape ‘The exorcist: believers’ and the singer’s film Taylor Swift‘The Eras Tour’.

Unfortunately, the tape that documents the singer’s concerts during her musical tour, which began on March 17, 2023, caused the horror film to change its release date. Which was the reason?

Why did ‘The Exorcist: Believers’ change its release date?

The announcement of the release of the film Taylor Swift It was quite a success in the film industry due to the great demand for pre-sale tickets (exceeded 10 million dollars in hours) that has more than a month after its premiere. This caused the horror tape, belonging to the famous ‘The Exorcist’ franchise, to decide to advance the date of its release in the United States, scheduled for October 13, to October 6, 2023.

This was confirmed by Jason Blum, founder of Blumhouse, the company in charge of producing the horror film: “Look what you made me do. ‘The Exorcist: Believers’ moves to 10/6/23 #TaylorWins”, referencing Swift’s famous song titled ‘Look what you made me do’.

In this way, those in charge of ‘The Exorcist: Believers’ intend to avoid a direct confrontation with the tape of the singer, who enjoys great popularity, and is expected to have a resounding success with her new documentary.

What is the name of the Taylor Swift movie?

The new footage of the singer will have as its title ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’, in which you can see their concert in Los Angeles in August 2023, at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Its premiere is scheduled for Friday, October 13, 2023 only in theaters in the United States, Canada and Mexico, although it is not ruled out that its launch in other Latin American countries will be announced in the coming days.

“’The Eras Tour’ has been the most meaningful and electrifying experience of my life thus far, and I’m delighted to tell you that it’s coming to the big screen soon. Starting October 13, you can enjoy the concert film in theaters across North America. Tickets are already on sale, ”said the singer-songwriter, producer, director, actress and businesswoman on her social networks.

