Rosalía can now say that she once lost. Although it is not that it is a great disappointment. We are talking about the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022, better known as the MTV EMA, awards with relative relevance. If anything they have a curricular importance, to make a bundle. You already know: winner of gazillions MTV awards. And surely the Catalan will add many throughout her career. At the Sunday night gala held in Düsseldorf (Germany) she opted for five awards. None were taken. She even lost in the category of Best Spanish Artist, which went to Bad Gyal, also from Catalonia.

As soon as it was confirmed that Taylor Swift was in Düsseldorf, you did not have to be a great expert in finery to bet on the American. Especially since the other favorites, Harry Styles (with seven nominations), Nicki Minaj (five) and Rosalía (five) were not around. Swift swept the MTV EMAs. Out of the six awards she was up for, she took home four: Best Artist, Best Pop Artist, Best Video, and Best Long Video. His perfunctory speeches (“thanks to the fans, they’re the reason I’m here” and the like) became routine at a gala hosted by British singer Rita Ora and handsome New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi (Oscar by JojoRabbit and responsible for Thor: Love and Thunder). The host couple were enthusiastic, active (constantly changing locations) and just right with a sense of humor. Not because they didn’t try, but because most of the comments went through commonplaces. They performed, among others, Gorillaz, Muse, Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy, Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta or One Republic. The only Spaniard who took the stage was Miguel Ángel Silvestre, who gave the award for Best Latin to the Brazilian Anitta.

These were the highlights of the gala:

An incendiary start

The start of the gala could not have been more brutal. It started with no introductions. To the jugular. A large platform was positioned at the center of the stage. Upstairs was a coiffed David Guetta, who began to manipulate buttons, probably doing the paripé, because he has everything recorded. The one who did a lot was the New Yorker Bebe Rexha, with a very powerful voice. Together they offered the whiplash I’m Good (Blue). A handful of dancers helped light up the party. That continued with Muse and that number that we already saw in his summer concerts in Spain: the interpretation of Will Of The People with the initials of the song burning on the back. Well that: dynamite to start.

Best Performance: Gorillaz with Thundercat

That restless and non-conformist guy called Damon Albarn appeared at the MTV EMAs together with the Californian Thundercat, a reincarnation of the great Bootsy Collins. They put everyone to dance with Crackers Island, a very personal review of funk. She was accompanied by a female chorus that added finesse to the song’s muscular base. How curious about Gorillaz: Albarn formed it to have fun and without any plan and next year he turns 25. At this rate it will be more important than Blur, the group that made Damon a star.

Above, David Guetta; below, Bebe Rexha. The duo performed ‘I’m Good (Blue)’. Kevin Mazur (WireImage)

Nice tribute to Kraftwerk

The most popular group in Düsseldorf is Kraftwerk. They were created in 1970 and since then they have been influential and claimed by everyone who knows about music. Fundamental to understand the evolution of electronic music in pop. They were honored at the gala at different times, with more or less imaginative projections and highlighting their many qualities. All with declarations of love from different musicians, such as Dr. Dre or Nile Rodgers. A pity that the organization did not convince them to be there, because the surviving members were active until recently.

Disco fever continues

Since the decline, back in the mid-eighties, disco music, had not experienced such fury as in recent times. We talked about the influence of the pranks that Giorgio Moroder did in the seventies for, for example, Donna Summer. Beyoncé and Dua Lipa are the best examples of this disco fever today. Let’s add Ava Max, who last night sang this hit that is Million Dollar Baby. The American has all the qualities to climb to the same level as Dua Lipa. Her new album comes out in January 2023.

Ava Max during her performance at the MTV EMAs. BSR Agency (Getty Images)

Muse’s pledge

In addition to acting, Muse took home the award for Best Rock Band. The trio must have known for 15 days, because when they heard his name they did not show the slightest surprise. The British don’t seem like good actors. Muse dedicated her award “to the women of Iran who are fighting for their freedom and to the people of Ukraine.” Along these lines, the MTV EMA Generation Change Award was also awarded to three Ukrainian women (Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina), who fight for the care and rights of people affected by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The tributes to Ukraine ended with a performance by the Kalush Orchestra.

Taylor Swift receives one of her awards from David Hasselhoff. Dave Hogan/MTV (Getty Images for MTV)

These are the main winners:

Best Artist

Adele

Beyonce

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

Rosalia

Winner: Taylor Swift

Best song

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – I behave pretty

Harry Styles – As It Was

Jack Harlow- first-class

Lizzo- About Damn Time

Winner: Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

Rosalia – despise

best video

Blackpink- Pink Venom

Doja Cat- Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar- The Heart Part 5

Nicki Minaj- Super Freaky Girl

Winner: Taylor Swift- All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Collaboration

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito

Winners: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – STAYING ALIVE

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie

Post Malone ft. Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Shakira ft. Rauw Alejandro – I congratulate you

Tiësto & Ava Max – The Motto

Best Spanish Artist

Rosalia

Quevedo

Fito & Fitipaldis

Winner: Bad Gyal

Daniel Fernandez

best pop

billie eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Winner: Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Winners: Seventeen

Stephen Sanchez

Items

best latin

Winner: Anitta

bad bunny

Becky G

J Balvin

Rosalia

Shakira

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

Winner: David Guetta

DJ Snake

marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Pot

best hip-hop

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Winner: Nicki Minaj

best rock

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Måneskin

Winner: Muse

Red Hot Chilli Peppers

The Killers

Best Alternative

Winner: Gorillaz

Imagine Dragons

panic! At The Disco

tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

yungblud

Best Long Form Video

-Foo Fighters- Studio 666

– Rosalia – mommy

-Stormzy- Mel Made Me Do It

– Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, London’s Wembley Stadium

-Winner: Taylor Swift- All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

