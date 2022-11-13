Rosalía can now say that she once lost. Although it is not that it is a great disappointment. We are talking about the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022, better known as the MTV EMA, awards with relative relevance. If anything they have a curricular importance, to make a bundle. You already know: winner of gazillions MTV awards. And surely the Catalan will add many throughout her career. At the Sunday night gala held in Düsseldorf (Germany) she opted for five awards. None were taken. She even lost in the category of Best Spanish Artist, which went to Bad Gyal, also from Catalonia.
As soon as it was confirmed that Taylor Swift was in Düsseldorf, you did not have to be a great expert in finery to bet on the American. Especially since the other favorites, Harry Styles (with seven nominations), Nicki Minaj (five) and Rosalía (five) were not around. Swift swept the MTV EMAs. Out of the six awards she was up for, she took home four: Best Artist, Best Pop Artist, Best Video, and Best Long Video. His perfunctory speeches (“thanks to the fans, they’re the reason I’m here” and the like) became routine at a gala hosted by British singer Rita Ora and handsome New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi (Oscar by JojoRabbit and responsible for Thor: Love and Thunder). The host couple were enthusiastic, active (constantly changing locations) and just right with a sense of humor. Not because they didn’t try, but because most of the comments went through commonplaces. They performed, among others, Gorillaz, Muse, Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy, Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta or One Republic. The only Spaniard who took the stage was Miguel Ángel Silvestre, who gave the award for Best Latin to the Brazilian Anitta.
These were the highlights of the gala:
An incendiary start
The start of the gala could not have been more brutal. It started with no introductions. To the jugular. A large platform was positioned at the center of the stage. Upstairs was a coiffed David Guetta, who began to manipulate buttons, probably doing the paripé, because he has everything recorded. The one who did a lot was the New Yorker Bebe Rexha, with a very powerful voice. Together they offered the whiplash I’m Good (Blue). A handful of dancers helped light up the party. That continued with Muse and that number that we already saw in his summer concerts in Spain: the interpretation of Will Of The People with the initials of the song burning on the back. Well that: dynamite to start.
Best Performance: Gorillaz with Thundercat
That restless and non-conformist guy called Damon Albarn appeared at the MTV EMAs together with the Californian Thundercat, a reincarnation of the great Bootsy Collins. They put everyone to dance with Crackers Island, a very personal review of funk. She was accompanied by a female chorus that added finesse to the song’s muscular base. How curious about Gorillaz: Albarn formed it to have fun and without any plan and next year he turns 25. At this rate it will be more important than Blur, the group that made Damon a star.
Nice tribute to Kraftwerk
The most popular group in Düsseldorf is Kraftwerk. They were created in 1970 and since then they have been influential and claimed by everyone who knows about music. Fundamental to understand the evolution of electronic music in pop. They were honored at the gala at different times, with more or less imaginative projections and highlighting their many qualities. All with declarations of love from different musicians, such as Dr. Dre or Nile Rodgers. A pity that the organization did not convince them to be there, because the surviving members were active until recently.
Disco fever continues
Since the decline, back in the mid-eighties, disco music, had not experienced such fury as in recent times. We talked about the influence of the pranks that Giorgio Moroder did in the seventies for, for example, Donna Summer. Beyoncé and Dua Lipa are the best examples of this disco fever today. Let’s add Ava Max, who last night sang this hit that is Million Dollar Baby. The American has all the qualities to climb to the same level as Dua Lipa. Her new album comes out in January 2023.
Muse’s pledge
In addition to acting, Muse took home the award for Best Rock Band. The trio must have known for 15 days, because when they heard his name they did not show the slightest surprise. The British don’t seem like good actors. Muse dedicated her award “to the women of Iran who are fighting for their freedom and to the people of Ukraine.” Along these lines, the MTV EMA Generation Change Award was also awarded to three Ukrainian women (Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina), who fight for the care and rights of people affected by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The tributes to Ukraine ended with a performance by the Kalush Orchestra.
These are the main winners:
Best Artist
- Adele
- Beyonce
- Harry Styles
- Nicki Minaj
- Rosalia
- Winner: Taylor Swift
Best song
- Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – I behave pretty
- Harry Styles – As It Was
- Jack Harlow- first-class
- Lizzo- About Damn Time
- Winner: Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl
- Rosalia – despise
best video
- Blackpink- Pink Venom
- Doja Cat- Woman
- Harry Styles – As It Was
- Kendrick Lamar- The Heart Part 5
- Nicki Minaj- Super Freaky Girl
- Winner: Taylor Swift- All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Collaboration
- Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito
- Winners: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – STAYING ALIVE
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie
- Post Malone ft. Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
- Shakira ft. Rauw Alejandro – I congratulate you
- Tiësto & Ava Max – The Motto
Best Spanish Artist
- Rosalia
- Quevedo
- Fito & Fitipaldis
- Winner: Bad Gyal
- Daniel Fernandez
best pop
- billie eilish
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Lizzo
- Winner: Taylor Swift
Best New Artist
- Baby Keem
- Dove Cameron
- Gayle
- Winners: Seventeen
- Stephen Sanchez
- Items
best latin
- Winner: Anitta
- bad bunny
- Becky G
- J Balvin
- Rosalia
- Shakira
Best Electronic
- Calvin Harris
- Winner: David Guetta
- DJ Snake
- marshmello
- Swedish House Mafia
- Pot
best hip-hop
- Drake
- Future
- Jack Harlow
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Baby
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Winner: Nicki Minaj
best rock
- Foo Fighters
- Liam Gallagher
- Måneskin
- Winner: Muse
- Red Hot Chilli Peppers
- The Killers
Best Alternative
- Winner: Gorillaz
- Imagine Dragons
- panic! At The Disco
- tame Impala
- Twenty One Pilots
- yungblud
Best Long Form Video
-Foo Fighters- Studio 666
– Rosalia – mommy
-Stormzy- Mel Made Me Do It
– Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, London’s Wembley Stadium
-Winner: Taylor Swift- All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
All the culture that goes with you awaits you here.
subscribe
Babelia
The literary news analyzed by our best critics in our weekly newsletter
RECEIVE IT
#Taylor #Swift #sweeps #MTV #EMA #awards #Rosalía #left
Leave a Reply