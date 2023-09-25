Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Romance rumors increase after being seen together last Sunday afternoon during an exciting match of the NFL where he was on the court giving everything and she was supporting him to the fullest from the boxes.

He Arrowhead Stadium from Kansas City, Missouri, had the unexpected presence of Taylor Swift who came to support Travis Kelce, showing that what seems to be something more than friendship is more than serious for both of them.

A large number of photographs and videos went viral on the Internet after the presence of Taylor was noticed in the stadium, who at all times was very well accompanied by Donna, the player’s mother, while they euphorically supported him to achieve the victory.

At the end of said match, Taylor and Travis They were seen too close together behind the court, causing several impressions on the Internet, but that was not all, what ended up confirming their romance was that they left the place together and were captured by the paparazzi.

Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce in an important match and could have confirmed their new romance

A few weeks ago a source close to the NFL player said that He and Swift were getting to know each other. and although both decided not to leave evidence of it, they were later seen together, managing to excite their fans.

At the moment the celebrities seem to be getting to know each other and surely that will lead to something more in the future, since they have all the cards in their favor, some of their fans say due to the similarities in their age and two completely different worlds.

