At the beginning of August, Taylor Swift’s three scheduled concerts in Vienna were cancelled after plans for a terrorist attack were discovered. Austria’s Interior Minister, Christian Democrat Gerhard Karner, then claimed that a tragedy had been avoided, as the 19-year-old who was arrested was considering attacking the audience with knives or using an explosive and possibly blowing himself up. Two weeks later, the American star has spoken out for the first time about the incident, and she has done so with a a message posted on his Instagram account This August 21st, after finishing their concerts in London and with them the European leg of their tour, The Eras Tour, during which he says he performed for the most passionate crowds.

According to his 283 million followers on Instagramhas so far remained silent about the incident because the safety of her fans was the most important thing: “Let me be very clear: I will not speak about something publicly if I believe that doing so may provoke those who seek to harm the fans who come to my concerts.” She adds: “In cases like this, silence is actually a sign of restraint, and waiting to speak up at the right time. My priority was to finish our European tour safely and I can say with great relief that we achieved that.”

“The reason for the cancellations [en Viena] filled me with a new sense of fear and tremendous guilt for all the people who had planned to come to those shows,” he says in a long message. The three concerts of The Eras Tour The sold-out Ernst Happel Stadium in the Austrian capital, which was set to draw some 170,000 people between August 8 and 10, was cancelled due to a terrorist threat that has so far led to the arrest of two suspected terrorists who were planning to attack during the show. In her message, Swift is grateful to the country’s authorities: “Thanks to them, we are mourning for concerts and not for lives,” and says that despite the situation, she was encouraged by “the love and unity” she saw in her fans.

Swifties sing and dance in Vienna on August 9, after Taylor Swift’s concerts were cancelled in the Austrian capital due to terrorist threats. Associated Press/LaPresse (APN)

The artist, who at 34 years old has accumulated hits such as Cruel Summer, Shake it Off, Love Story, Fortnight, either Bad Blood, explains in his post that after the cancellation of his shows In Vienna, she decided that all her energy had to be focused on helping protect the nearly half a million people who would later come to see her in London, so she and her team worked “hand in hand” with the staff at Wembley Stadium and the British authorities. “Going on stage in London was a rollercoaster of emotions. The cancellation of our shows in Vienna was devastating,” she says in her message, adding that the energy during her shows at Wembley was like “the biggest bear hug from 92,000 people every night,” so she felt relieved.

Taylor Swift begins her message with a few words of thanks to the team that has accompanied her on this European journey. The Eras Tourconcerts of which she says she is very proud: “They are the most impressive people I know and I am very lucky that they have given it to The Eras Tour their time, their energy and their experience.” And he ends his publication with a few words dedicated to the swiftesthe name by which he is known to his followers: “For the fans who have seen us this summer, you will always have the brightest place in my memories. It was a dream to perform, dance and share those magical moments with you.” Although many are waiting for him to speak out about the American presidential campaign, the next step, he assures, is to rest. It is time for him to gather strength for when he returns The Eras Tour, the most profitable tour in history, next October. Next stop: Canada, a country that he included in his tour after being asked to do so by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.