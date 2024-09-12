Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris, Encourages About 400,000 Americans to Vote

Taylor Swift yesterday he participated in the MTV Video Music Awards 2024 at the Ubs Arena in New York and became the most awarded artist ever by the music channel with 30 trophies won. In second place is Beyonce with 27. Taylor Swift won 7 awards including Artist and Video of the Year (for the third consecutive year). Also on stage were Maneskin.

The pop star’s media power is such that it can really shake up the American elections. Taylor Swift after declaring his support for Kamala Harris He once again invited citizens to vote from the stage MTV Video Music Awards. The General Services Administration he calculated that the singer brought about 400 thousand people to the polls with her endorsement of the Democratic candidate, who registered through the Vote.gov platform that she shared.

It seems therefore that the forecasts of Donald Trump on Taylor Swift have not come true at all: “He always seems to support a Democrat and will probably pay the price for it in the marketplace.”