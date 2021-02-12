Taylor Swift announced that she is re-recording the songs from her most successful album. The American singer revealed this Thursday, February 12, on Good Morning America, the relaunch of Fearless.

The musical star has not taken a break after the premiere of his album Evermore, in December 2020, and is already preparing this surprise for his fans that will be released in April.

Through his social networks, he shared more details about this project. In his latest post of Instagram, explained that he has already finished recording the album with 26 songs in its content.

Likewise, it will include six unreleased songs. As a preview of the relaunch, it premiered on Thursday night, February 11, the success “Love story” on the YouTube platform.

“I’m happy to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s version) is out and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs, including six songs never before released from the vault. ‘Love story’ (Taylor’s version) will be out tonight, “he wrote in his post.

Why is Taylor Swift reissuing her songs?

The young artist has the rights to the lyrics (of her songs) that she wrote at the beginning of her career in the industry. Nevertheless, does not have the recordings, so he made that decision.

In this way, she will be able to license the remade versions through streaming platforms, TV shows and other media where her new music is heard.

Taylor Swift, latest news:

