Taylor Swift has been given the immense task of re-recording her first six albums after manager Scooter Braun bought the old label of Swift, Big Machine, and the rights to their songs worth $ 300 million. With this, he took control of the singer over hits such as “You belong with me”, “Love Story”, among others.

The first of these albums to be re-released was Fearless, the artist’s most successful album that exceeded 7 million sales worldwide. The new version is called Fearless Taylor’s version and contains 26 songs, 6 more songs than the album originally published 13 years ago.

“I have decided to add songs from the vault. They are songs that are almost part of the original Fearless album, but now I went back and recorded them. So everyone will be able to hear not only the songs that make up that album, but also the ones that are almost part of it, “the pop star reported in an interview prior to Good Morning America.

This is the first step of the strategy Swift. Being the composer of her hit songs herself, she may not have control of the recordings, but she is in control of the lyrics. For this reason, he has been able to return to the studios and re-record his songs in order to regain control of his discography.

“Artists should own their own work for many reasons, but the most obvious is that the artist is the only one who really knows that body of work,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

The release of the new version of Fearless is another triumph for the artist, as it joins her two albums Folklore and Evermore, albums released during the quarantine and that have topped the music charts.

