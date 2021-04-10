Taylor Swift surpassed this Friday, April 9, the challenge of re-record and republish Fearless, an album released in 2008, which was the second of his career, to recover the intellectual property of your music after the rights to her first works ended up in the hands of an investment fund outside the artist.

The new Fearless (Taylor’s Version) sounds exactly like the original, albeit with a more mature Taylor Swift voice, and includes six songs composed during those years that were not finally published, which brings the list to almost two hours long.

The release marks a victory for Taylor Swift in her battle to regain the rights to her songs, which is why this fall she began recording her first six albums from scratch.

Taylor Swift, with her Grammy Awards, in March 2021. AFP Photo

“This process has been more satisfying and emotional than I could have imagined and has given me more determination to re-record all my music,” said the 31-year-old singer at the time.

Why did he do it

The story that Taylor Swift, only woman winner of three Grammy to album of the year, lost control of his own compositions is one of the most convoluted chapters in the music industry.

The first work of the artist was published in 2006 under the Nashville Big Machine label, he had control of most of the rights to his songs, as is customary at the start of a career.

In the following years, Swift released more records with this small label until in 2019 she signed a more advantageous contract with Universal Music, which gave her the rights to what she published in the future.

With chinstrap. Taylor Swift, at the last Grammy Awards ceremony, in March 2021. AFP Photo

But coinciding with this change, Music manager Scooter Braun acquired the former Big Machine label and all the recordings of the first six albums of the artist, several of them platinum discs.

The purchase, valued at $ 300 million, was executed with the participation of the investment fund Carlyle Group and was later transferred to the investment firm Shamrock Capital, without any link with the singer-songwriter.

Business outside the artist

Taylor Swift was very critical of that move, saying it stripped her of her entire life’s work and blamed Braun, who represents other pop stars like Justin Bieber or Ariana Grande, for being a manipulator and wanting to dismantle her work.

The cover of “Fearless”, the album that Taylor Swift re-recorded. Photo twitter

But he developed a strategy: As a songwriter, Swift did not have control of the recordings but she did have control of the songs (music and lyrics), so he could go back to the studio and replicate his entire previous discography.

In this way, every time a song of his is used on television or played on a “streaming” platform, the profits will not go to the investment fund that controls its previous catalog. If not, they will increase the coffers of Taylor Swift herself, in an act of justice that does not abound in the ruthless music industry.

Of course, both the artist and her fans are more than happy with the situation. Only Taylor herself needs to finish recording the other five albums that were transferred to the controversial investment fund.

Source: EFE

WD