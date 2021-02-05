Taylor Swift has been involved in legal proceedings after the release of Evermore, her latest album. The owner of an amusement park sued the artist over the name of the production.

The company, whose name matches that of the album, asks for millions of dollars in compensation because the premiere of the album affected the image and reputation that the amusement fair has built in the state of Utah.

As reported by CNN, CEO Ken Bretschneider claimed that he has invested about $ 37 million in promoting the brand. Evermore.

Representatives and lawyers for Taylor Swift downplayed the accusations through a statement, in which they assured that the company was experiencing financial difficulties long before the release of its album.

“They owe millions of dollars in construction, mechanical and landscaping wages to their workers. The true intention of this demand is obvious ”, reads the document released by various international media.

However, those allegedly affected indicated that fans of the American singer suffer confusion due to the name and think that there is a collaboration with the local. They also indicate that they have businesses in the textile and entertainment sectors, so the sale of merchandising would violate their trademarks.

Taylor Swift premieres Evermore, her second surprise album

The famous interpreter decided to surprise her fans for the second time during the pandemic with a new album. He launched Evermore on December 11 and became a trend on social networks.

Taylor Swift He captured the attention with his 15 new compositions, which were only promoted through Instagram. “I am delighted to tell you that my ninth studio album will be released tonight. To keep it simple, we couldn’t stop writing songs, ”he wrote.

