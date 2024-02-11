In a strategic move that has shaken the entertainment world, Taylor Swift has signed over the rights to her acclaimed documentary 'The Eras Tour' to Disney+ for a millionaire sum of money. This contract not only increases the artist's already impressive income stream, but also marks a milestone in the industry, consolidating her status as one of the most influential figures on the current music scene. The agreement stands out for having surpassed the offers of streaming giants such as Netflix, demonstrating the high market value and massive interest in content related to the American singer.

The year 2023 has seen Taylor Swift's triumphant return to international stages, with a tour that has not only broken attendance records, but has also generated almost $1 billion in ticket sales. Inspired by iconic projects like 'This Is It' by Michael Jackson, Swift decided to immortalize her tour through a documentary, capturing the essence of her spectacular live show to the delight of her fans around the world. The film, which opened in theaters on October 13, has grossed $261 million, far surpassing its predecessor 'This Is It' (74 million) and setting a new record in the category.

How much money did Disney+ pay Taylor Swift for 'The Eras Tour'?

Disney+ has spent an impressive sum of 75 million dollars to secure the broadcast rights to 'The Eras Tour', the documentary film by Taylor Swift. This deal not only reflects Swift's commercial value as an artist, but also Disney's confidence in the documentary as a significant draw for its streaming platform, positioning it as premium content in its catalog.

When does 'The Eras Tour' premiere on Disney+?

Taylor Swift's long-awaited film 'The Eras Tour' will be available on Disney+ starting March 15, 2024. This launch will allow subscribers of the platform to relive the magic of Taylor's tour from the comfort of her home, marking a milestone in the offering of streaming music content.

What is Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' about?

'The Eras Tour' is a documentary that offers an intimate and detailed look at the recent international tour of Taylor Swift. Filmed during her performances in Los Angeles, this piece of cinematography spans over 40 songs performed by Swift and provides an immersive experience of her spectacular live show.

Besides, Disney+ has announced the inclusion of five previously unreleased musical numbers in the film, promising viewers an expanded and even more enriching version of the tour.

Will Taylor Swift be present at the 2024 Super Bowl?

In another notable event for the artist, Taylor Swift has confirmed her participation in the 2024 Super Bowl. After having given four spectacular concerts in Tokyo, Swift will take her talent to the stage of the most watched sporting event in the United States, a performance that will undoubtedly capture global attention. She will be watching her boyfriend, the Kansas City Chiefs player, play. Travis Kelce.

