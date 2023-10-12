There is no global star comparable today to Taylor Swift. Okay, yes. Probably only one: Beyoncé. The two have been touring half the planet with their songs for months, with shows that leave people speechless. The two attract hundreds of thousands of fans who travel miles and miles and pay millions for their concerts. The two lead a discourse full of identity, feminism, empowerment, self-esteem and effort. And the two know, precisely because of that, that they are not rivals, but that they are creating a dynamic of sisterhood, of fandoms, of feminine strength and tribes, made up mostly of women, who respect and admire each other. That’s why on Taylor Swift’s big night, in which she premiered her concert The Eras Tour turned into a film in a Los Angeles theater, one of her greatest achievements has been having with her that battle companion who is as equal as she is different, who, as even the Federal Reserve recognizes, is raising with her (and with the permission of the cinematographic Barbie ) the United States economy. God save the queens.

Swift, as she likes to do almost everything, has put together this premiere as she has done with the film: in her own way. She arrived first, before five in the afternoon, to the red carpet installed for her at The Grove, an open-air shopping center that has a cinema complex from the AMC chain, with which she has teamed up to launch this project (without production companies or platforms behind it, which can be seen starting tomorrow, Friday, in theaters around the world). Since Tuesday night the central venue was closed – and its surrounding streets, not without some traffic chaos – which, already on Wednesday, the day of the premiere, has been prepared for her and her more than 2,000 guests. There she has posed, signed, taken selfies and spent a long time with a few fans who had been specifically selected to see her up close. Then the guests began to arrive, who were treated to buckets of popcorn (personalized with their faces as on the poster of The Eras Tour), chocolates, gummies, nachos, soft drinks… until enough is enough. Few celebrities (with the permission of Beyoncé, who seems to have only gone for some photos and did not stay for the screening), a lot of family, friends, team—among them the director, Sam Wrench—and, above all, followers; about 2,200, according to TMZ and local media. His parents, the pillar of his career and anointed in stars by his staunchest faithful, have not missed it.

Loaded with expensive buckets of popcorn was Le-Ann, 63 years old, one of the oldest in the place, as she herself admitted with a laugh. Adorer of the singer for years, she got the tickets through an Los Angeles radio station and has driven about an hour to get there with a friend whom she has lost sight of: “She will be looking for more trinkets.” “She’s crazy, I’ve never seen anything like it. But she is fabulous, she is a born artist,” she said, dressed in her T-shirt. merchandising Of the singer. Many (especially many; most of the audience was female) dressed as they did at the concerts: with clothes referring to the singer, her records, her video clips…And all of them carrying their classic bead bracelets with names of their songs, which they have exchanged as is tradition at recitals.

The entire cinema complex, its 14 theaters, were for Swift. Although the screening began at seven in the afternoon, it was delayed, at the end, in some theaters for more than an hour. The reason: she has been greeting each of them one by one. And in all of them she has given a similar little speech, thanking the guests for being there and with her. “Each and every one of the people tonight has been chosen, selected one by one, for their love and support for this tour”, he stated. “Thank you for everything you have done and that has brought us to this day.” “I’ve always had a great time doing this. I can’t believe I’ve managed to carve out a career in music, I’ve always had a great time doing it, but I’ve never had a better time in my life than with The Eras Tour“, he stated.

“It is the most electric experience of my life, and the reasons are several: my band, my dancers, the entire staff… They have given everything rain or shine, in health or in sickness, no matter what. in our lives. And we have done it with a smile on our faces on the other side, for you, the fans. What you, the public, have done has been enormous care, preparation, you have put intensity, you have done everything… You made us forget about everything for three and a half hours so thank you for that. I think the fans will see that they are protagonists of the Show”he added. He thanked each room (in one there were his dancers, in another his backup singers, in another the production team…) to the team: “This is going to be a central memory in my life, I thank you, I hope you like it and that you are proud of all this, I love you very much.”

Taylor Swift, with several of her dancers upon arrival at the world premiere of ‘The Eras Tour’, her concert made into a movie, on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

In each theater the screening was experienced differently, but the shouting, the running through the corridors and the videos of their fans made it clear that anyone who intends to go to the cinema to live a religiously cinematic experience had better forget about it. There is music, screams, applause, tears, people getting up to dance, arms in the air, jokes and phrases that are chanted just like at concerts… Taylor Swift had already managed to make her performances a party; Now, she turns movie theaters into another celebration.

The film itself is the reflection of those 53 shows which has already taken place in the United States and the four in Mexico (it still has another hundred left: this fall in Argentina and Brazil and next year in Asia, Europe, with a stage on May 30 in Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu included, and back to the United States to close in Canada, for the moment). Many fans will notice that some songs that have been played on almost all of them have disappeared: The Archer, Cardigan, No Body, No Crime or the very dear Long Live, which happens to be the theme of the credits. The intermediate ones between its 10 eras are also shorter; here you don’t have to wait for the artist to change her clothes.

In a show with different costumes, sets and effects, thanks to the film you can see details that, in huge stadiums, are impossible to see: from the change of microphone in each era, all personalized to the millimeter, to the desks and coffee cups in The Manthe neat piano covered in moss and surrounded by branches of Champagne Problems or the bodysuit studded with snake-shaped rhinestones that you saw during the era Reputation. Nothing that the most avid fans don’t know, but at a level of detail never seen before and that is impossible to capture live. Nor, by the way, are there scenes beyond the concert, before or after, backstage…Although both in the cinema and in Swift’s latest appearances she has been seen accompanied by a film crew for which the most suspicious were already talking about a documentary.

And at the premiere if there was anything there were fans, many and very loyal. From Aricka, 26 years old and a worker in marketing who is creating a Taylor Swift-based menu for his restaurant; even Jonathan Velasquez, 19, who had come alone and chosen by the Spotify platform as one of the singer’s best listeners and had personalized a denim jacket, hand-painted by him; or Carolina Guzmán, 23, a Mexican who arrived from Monterrey for the event and after going to nine of the concerts on the tour, she took a selfie with the singer before entering.

Jonathan Velasquez, 19, wearing a hand-painted Taylor Swift jacket at the world premiere of ‘The Eras Tour’ in theaters in Los Angeles, California on October 11, 2023. M.P.

Because afterwards it was impossible. Although she stayed to watch the screening from start to finish, in which she danced and sang like anyone else, she left through a back door, to the sadness of fans, some of whom missed half the footage alone. for waiting at her door and trying to see her when she leaves. The singer still has a few days of rest left. Not too many. On the 27th he will re-release his album 1989, re-recorded by her (her Taylor’s Version, as she calls the versions of the albums that she re-recorded because she lost the rights to her former manager in 2018). From November 9 to 26 she will be in Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo. And then in February she will continue through Japan, Australia, Singapore… and a good part of the world with her The Eras Tour. It is expected to raise more than $1 billion worldwide.

At the moment, the concert film is already in theaters. On the same Wednesday, it decided to advance its launch to Thursday afternoon in the US and Canada. It has already sold more than 100 million dollars in tickets worldwide, and the specialized press estimates that in North America alone (where it will be seen in almost 4,000 theaters) it will gross more than 125 million, and between 30 and 50 more in the rest of the world. the almost 100 countries it will reach. It can become the sixth film of the year in global grossing. With just 10 weeks left until the end of 2023, few will be able to overshadow it. Okay, yes. Probably only one: Beyoncé’s, in December. It remains the era of the queens for a while.

