Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/18/2023 – 18:49

North American singer Taylor Swift decided to postpone her show at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium, popularly known as Engenhão, on Saturday night (18), in Rio de Janeiro. The singer’s justification was the “extreme temperature” recorded in the city. The decision was communicated by the artist on her Instagram account.

Taylor claimed to have written the statement in the dressing room, inside the stadium. “I write this from my dressing room at the stadium. The decision was made to postpone today’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well-being of my fans, artists and team must and will always come first.”

New date

The company Ticket For Fun, organizer of the tour The Erasby Taylor Swift, confirmed, in his official site This Saturday’s show has been rescheduled for next Monday (20). The statement also says that all tickets for today’s performance will remain valid for the new date. The company added that more information about tickets and policies for this show will be released soon on the tour website: www.taylorswifttheerastour.com.br.

The artist’s decision to postpone tonight’s show comes after death of Brazilian university student Ana Clara Benevides Machado, 23 years old, who started feeling ill during the singer’s show, on Friday night (17), at the same stadium. The cause of death is still unknown.

Since then, the death of Ana Clara, who lived in Rondonópolis, Mato Grosso, has generated commotion on social media and positions from authorities on the case that will continue to be investigated by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro.