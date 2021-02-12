Singer Taylor Swift announced that he will record new versions of the songs on his album Fearless and of all his past discography, after having lost the authorship of his entire catalog due to a maneuver of investment funds.

“This process has been more satisfying and emotional than I could have imagined and has given me more determination to re-record all my music,” said the 31-year-old singer in a statement that she just published on her social networks.

“Artists should be masters of their own work for many reasons, but the most obvious is that the artist is the only one who knows the whole of their work,” explained the famous singer.

A new version of his song “Love Story” can be purchased in its digital version for $ 13 or in vinyl, CD and cassette versions. REUTERS

Swift will begin the reconquest of her six albums with the publication of a new version of her song Love story, which can be purchased in its digital version for $ 13 or in vinyl, CD and cassette versions.

The rest of the album (Taylor version, as the singer has pointed out) will be published since April with the inclusion of six new songs.

The first album released by the artist in 2008 was made under the Nashville Big Machine label, which, as is customary in the American music industry at the beginning of a new musician’s artistic life, had control of most of the rights. of their songs.

Swift will be releasing the rest of the album “Fearless” starting in April. AP

In 2019 Swift signed a contract with Universal Music that gave her the rights to her future masters, but coinciding with this change, the musical executive Scooter Braun acquired Big Machine and all the mastered recordings of the artist’s first six albums, with several discs. platinum behind his back.

The purchase, valued at 300 million dollars, was carried out with the participation of the investment fund Carlyle Group and was later transferred to the investment firm Shamrock Capital.

Swift was very critical of that move, saying it stripped her of her entire life’s work and blamed Braun, who represents other pop stars such as Justin Bieber or Ariana Grande, for being a manipulator and wanting to dismantle his work.

Taylor Swift directed the documentary “Folklore: Sessions at Long Pond Studio”.

On the other hand, in November Disney + premiere Folklore: sessions at Long Pond Studio, a documentary directed by Taylor Swift, that tells the story behind the album recorded during isolation by the pandemic and released in late July last year.

Although separated by thousands of miles apart, Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner (The National), Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) and Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) came together virtually during the quarantine to record an album that transcends genres.

Taylor Swift sings at iHeartRadio Wango Tango, in Carson, California, on June 219 PHOTO: REUTERS

In September, just two months after the launch of Folklore, the singer-songwriter filmed this movie in which she performs each of the songs on the album and reveals the secrets behind each of the 17 songs.

Thanks to Folklore and his first cut, Cardigan, Swift became the big winner of the American Music Awards. It was consecrated for the third time in a row as the “artist of the year”.

The interpreter won the best female artist in the Rock / Pop category and her video of Cardigan was chosen as the best of the year. In this way, she added a total of 32 statuettes in the history of this award, which makes her the most awarded figure.

