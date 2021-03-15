Taylor Swift won Record of the Year at the 2021 Grammys and marked a milestone in the history of the award, becoming the first female artist to win this award three times.

Thanks to what she obtained with Folklore, her eighth album, the singer achieved another great merit by being the fourth artist to win the album of the year three times. Only Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra and Paul Simon they had done it before.

The gramophone for Swift comes 11 years after taking her first recognition in this category with Fearless, her second production. In 2016, he repeated the plate with the award for 1989, the fifth album in his repertoire.

Awarded eleven times in the award for the best of the music industry, the composer, along with Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, won Jhené Aiko, Black Pumas, Coldplay, Jacob Collier, HAIM, in the main category of the ceremony. Dua Lipa and Post Malone.

Swift was not wearing a Grammy since 2016 with 1989. An absence of five years in the list of recognitions and three productions later culminated this Sunday. She was also nominated for solo pop performance., pop duo / group performance, song written for visual media, pop vocal album, and song of the year.

An important day for women in the industry, as Swift, along with Billie Eilish and HER won the main recognitions. In addition, Beyoncé became the female artist with the most Grammys in the history of the gala.