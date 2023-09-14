American singer Taylor Swift lost her luxurious jewelry at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA). This is reported by Page Six.

The celebrity appeared at the event in a custom dress from the luxury brand Versace in black with accessories worth a total of 160 thousand dollars (15.4 million rubles), including a vintage ring from the assortment of the Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry house with a large diamond for 12 thousand dollars (1 .2 million rubles).

The footage posted from the award shows that a gem fell out of the ring when the performer danced and clapped during the performances of other musicians. Swift herself noticed the loss and told one of the security officers about it. At the moment, it is unknown whether the lost diamond was found, but the singer appeared at the VMA after-party without a ring.

Taylor Swift previously broke the MTV VMA music award record. She became the first artist to win the award for best video of the year four times.

The MTV Video Music Awards took place on September 12 in New Jersey. Singer Taylor Swift received awards for Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, and Ice Spice was recognized as Best New Artist. At the same time, Stray Kids won the Best K-pop Video category.