Taylor Swift beats Vladimir Putin and becomes Time’s person of the year for 2023. The American magazine announced it on never lived.”

In the 96 years that the magazine has named Person of the Year, Swift – singer, actress, director, producer – is the first artist to receive the recognition alone: ​​in 2005 it went to U2 frontman Bono as part of a group of philanthropists , ‘The Good Samaritans’. Last year’s Person of the Year was Volodymyr Zelensky. And this year, by opposition, among the candidates was the Russian president, who had already received this recognition in 2007. Among the candidates there were also Xi Jinping, Charles III, Barbie, the president of the Fed Robert Powell, his father of the artificial Sam Altam and the prosecutors who indicted Donald Trump.

“In a divided world, where too many institutions are failing, Taylor Swift has found a way to transcend boundaries and be a source of light – wrote Time editor Sam Jacobs – no one else on the planet today can move so many people like this Well”.

The news came a few days ago that Taylor Swift is the most listened to artist of 2023 on Spotify, with over 25 billion plays, a result that confirms the enormous success of the singer-songwriter and ‘queen of pop’. She and was also named Apple Music’s Artist of the Year. Between charts, streaming and concerts that filled stadiums with screaming fans with personalized bracelets, Taylor Swift has undoubtedly reached a new height of popularity this year. Overall, in the first 10 months of 2023, she saw 65 of her songs enter Apple Music’s international daily Top 100, more than any other artist. “I’m truly honored to be Apple Music’s Artist of the Year,” Swift commented. “I thank every single person for making 2023 the most incredible, joy-filled, and celebration-worthy year ever. You played my music non-stop, sang it with me at the top of your lungs at concerts and danced to it in cinemas. None of this would have been possible without you. I thank you immensely.”

As Apple Music’s Artist of the Year, Swift will also receive a physical award representing the extraordinary art of music creation. Each Apple Music Award is composed of a custom-made silicon wafer suspended between a smooth glass plate and a machined, anodized aluminum body. As a symbolic gesture, at the heart of the Apple Music Awards is the same chip we find in devices that put 100 million songs at your fingertips.