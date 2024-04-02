Taylor Swift can now call herself a billionaire. The American singer makes her debut on Forbes' annual super-rich list, which was published on Tuesday. The business magazine estimates the singer's fortune at $1.1 billion. Forbes writes that 34-year-old Swift is the first musician to become a billionaire solely through her songs and performances.
