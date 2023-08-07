Home page World

From: Michelle Anskeit

Split

The world star appreciates his employees and donates to the food banks in places where she holds her concerts. Who wouldn’t want to work for them?

Just a few weeks ago, Taylor Swift fans were able to secure their tickets for the “Eras Tour” in Germany. But most of them were sold out so quickly that many didn’t get tickets and had to look for alternatives. The announced European dates initially seemed to herald the end of the tour, until a few days ago Taylor announced further stops:

As of this writing (August 7, 2023), the “Eras Tour” includes a total of 146 concerts, almost 100 more than Taylor’s last tour, “Reputation”.

Of course, the singer needs support for this, after all, she can’t implement her blatant stage show all by herself. Among other things, it contains fireworks, several outfit changes and background dancers as well as a jump into an installation that looks like a pool.

According to media reports, Taylor now paid a bonus of $100,000 to each of the truck drivers to show her gratitude for her employees. This was explained by the managing director of the logistics company sho motion, Michael Scherkenbach. The Shomotion employees are part of the people who, among other things, transport stage parts for Taylor’s show.

In addition to the bonus, there are said to have been handwritten letters from Taylor:

“Thank you for your excellent work on the USA portion of the Eras Tour!! Your well-deserved bonus is $100,000.

With love, Taylor.”

However, the payments to the truck drivers are said not to have been the only ones: People magazine reports that Taylor is said to have issued bonuses to other crew members, totaling $55 million.

So it’s no wonder that many would like to send their own application directly to the singer:

I felt the same way, which is why I spontaneously thought about listing the five most important points that I would bring with me as an employee on the “Eras Tour”:

1. I’ve already bought tickets, so I’ll be there anyway. This behavior also shows my enthusiasm for the employer.

The advance sale for By the way, Taylor Swift Tickets was pure horror and our thoughts on it my colleague once compiled this in an article.

2. I now go to the gym almost regularly and can probably wear a microphone stand like this for about half a minute.

3. I’m good with animals and would lovingly take care of Benjamin Button, Olivia Benson and Meredith Gray while Taylor is on tour.

4. I can also heat up the fans by singing along “Cruel Summer” extra loud and if Taylor ever misses a note, nobody will notice:

5. I would be willing to model all sorts of outfits for the upcoming concerts so that Taylor can comfortably check out the choices:

But now joking aside. Taylor values ​​her employees and that’s important. In particular, because many are already accusing her of being able to pay them even more with her assets. According to the managing director, the average for such employee bonuses would be sho motion more like $5,000-$10,000.

In addition, this sign of recognition is not an isolated case for Taylor: just a few days ago, the “Second Harvest of Silicon Valley” table thanked the singer for “the generous donation” that she had made before her concert in Santa Clara. This helps to feed around 500,000 people.

