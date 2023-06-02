Diego Sousai

Diego Sousa https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/

06/02/2023 – 2:01 am

Share



Taylor Swift is the second richest woman in the music business, with an estimated net worth of $740 million, according to a list published by Forbes on Thursday.

The “Karma” singer, 33, has surpassed Madonna, who is reportedly worth $580 million, as well as Beyonce, with $540 million.

+ Taylor Swift ticket sales fiasco leads US Senate to question Ticketmaster

Swift ranks 34th overall on ABC Supply’s “Richest Self-Educated Women in America” ​​list, which includes 13th Oprah Winfrey ($2.5 billion) and No. wholesale distributor of roofing materials in the USA.

Meanwhile, Rihanna, who is a billionaire thanks to her Super Bowl halftime show-worthy discography and makeup company Fenty Beauty, ranks No. estimated at $1.4 billion – nearly doubling Swift’s figure.

Last week, Rihanna took to TikTok showing off a massive diamond toe ring reportedly worth $600,000.























