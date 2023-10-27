Exactly 17 years (and two days) ago, a 16-year-old girl named Taylor Allison Swift released her first album to the world. Taylor Swift It had his name in the title and his signature on its 11 songs. A mix of country and teen pop, it quickly became a success with sales, audiences and critics. It sold 40,000 copies in one week, two weeks later it entered directly at number 19 on the list of the 200 best albums of Billboard, went seven times platinum and was nominated for Best Album by the Academy of Country Music. A lot has happened since then for that girl who is now a global superstar with 10 albums and is immersed in the most successful tour in the world (converted into a film) and global success. But above all, millions and millions of dollars have rained. So many that they have made her become one of the few singers in the world to reach billionaire status.

This has been certified by the prestigious economic publication Bloomberg, which has dedicated an extensive and deeply documented report to the singer where they calculate, according to their most conservative calculations, that the singer already has a net worth of more than 1,000 million dollars (946.7 million euros). They claim that their great tour The Eras Tourwith which he has performed fifty concerts in the US and Mexico and which until November 2024 will take him around half the world with almost 100 more, has been the fundamental stimulus for this boost to his finances.

The publication estimates these profits based only on economic data that can be confirmed; That is, it is very likely that there are more profits in investments that they have not been able to trace, or in companies that are unknown, as well as in valuable objects such as clothing (on her tour she wears dresses that exceed $20,000), jewelry or vehicles. For the calculation they have added several components: the value of his catalog, that is, of the music that he has re-released since 2019 – when the music he released began to belong to him, and when he began to re-record his first albums, which he lost at the hands of his first manager—, estimated at about 400 million dollars; along with their concerts (tickets and merchandising, 370 million); added to his reproductions in streaming on YouTube and Spotify (120 million); to its five houses (about 110 million); and the copyright from the sale of his music (80 million). That already adds up to 1.08 billion dollars.

Taylor Swift inaugurates the New York Christmas lights at Rockefeller Center in November 2007, about to turn 18. George Napolitano (Getty Images)

And Swift still has almost two-thirds of her tour left to go, which means more income. Although she already has the money from the sale of the tickets in her possession (all sold for months), she still has the merchandisingat not exactly popular prices, with cotton t-shirts at $45 and sweatshirts at $75. And it can grow the tour, expanding its dates, as it has done on half a dozen occasions. On the first day that his tickets went on sale, then only for the United States, he sold 2.4 million tickets, breaking a record held by Robbie Williams since 2005, according to Variety. He tourBloomberg estimates, has already sold more than 700 million dollars in ticketsbut Swift, after paying the corresponding taxes, his staging and his team (to whom he has given more than 50 million dollars in bonus), would keep a little more than half. To this we must add the 164 million dollars that, in two weeks (124 in the first), his concert brought to theaters has raised. Furthermore, it does not have production companies or platforms behind it, only with theaters as distributors, so its income is almost clean for the artist.

From his albums, 1989 is the best seller and precisely this morning, at midnight on the 27th, he releases his own re-recorded version 1989with five new songs, a handful of formats (collectible CDs, vinyl, cassettes…) and much more merchandising to sell. It does so after the moment of hype of the tour. During the pandemic, in 2020, Swift took advantage and released two albums, when music consumption from home was at a peak. A third arrived in 2022. And now, when after global confinement everyone is determined to spend on great experiences, she has known how to capitalize on her music with a spectacular tour that brings together her entire career, with 10 set changes and three long hours of duration in which the average price of the ticket is around 250 dollars, which is bought by a multigenerational audience made up mainly of women, by those who listen to it now but also by the girls who listened to it 15 years ago and their daughters.

Taylor Swift, during her ‘The Eras Tour’ concert in Arlington, Texas, in March 2023. Getty Images

The value of the Pennsylvania singer’s catalog in 2019 was 400 million dollars, and until now it would only be surpassed by that of Bruce Springsteen, who sold almost two years ago for 550 million, then 442 million euros. But according to Bloomberg it can reach 1,000 million, because we have to add royaltiestheir new albums since then (four: lovers, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights), the launch now of 1989 and the two albums that remain to be re-recorded (Taylor Swift and Reputation). Warner bought David Bowie’s for 250 million, and Justin Bieber sold his this year for 200. Far from the singer’s figures.

It’s not just Swift who has benefited from her tour. So have the cities she has passed through. It is estimated that she has contributed up to 4.3 billion dollars (4,070 in euros) to the American economy, and she has nine left shows in his country. In Los Angeles alone, in six nights, she left about $150 million, she said. Los Angeles Times. According to estimates made by the Chamber of Commerce of Mexico City, his four concerts in the city last August, the first in Mexico and Latin America of his career, together with the city marathon, left around 1,033 million pesos (61.5 million dollars at that time, about 58.2 million euros).

In these 17 years of career, the winner of 12 Grammy Awards has known how to surround herself well with a small but faithful team that has become part of the reason for her success. Her parents, Andrea and Scott, are still very close to her. Also in her business. Her father’s name is linked to 10 companies that manage her daughter’s music, rights, businesses and assets. The publication claims that they also manage all of her real estate assets, as well as her own tour bus and her two private jets. And all this with half a life on stage, without turning 34 and with an empire that still has many years left and many possibilities to continue growing.