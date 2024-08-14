Home World

From: Kai Hartwig

The “bed rotting” trend is taking over Gen Z. Even superstars like Taylor Swift are using it. But experts warn of potential dangers.

Munich – A new trend called “bed rotting” is taking over the internet and Gen Z. But what exactly is it? The term describes the conscious spending of time in bed without engaging in productive activities. It’s about relaxing, watching TV series, reading or just dozing – all without the pressure of having to achieve anything.

Celebrities like superstar Taylor Swift have publicly admitted to spending days in bed to recover from the rigors of their tours. This recently led Taylor Swift to Munich.

TikTok trend “Bed Rotting”: Gen Z and Taylor Swift swear by it – “We need days like this”

On platforms like TikTok Bed Rotting has caught on quickly, with young people sharing videos touting the benefits of this trend and stressing the importance of taking time for themselves, especially in a world that they believe is constantly demanding peak performance.

The “Bed Rotting” trend has some followers in Gen Z. Celebrities like Taylor Swift are said to swear by it. © Jay Biggerstaff/Vasily Pindyurin/Imago

Psychotherapist Belinda Sidhu supports the trend as a form of self-care. “Such days are needed, especially among young people,” Sidhu explained to DailyMail: “Many young people have Sunday scares, that is, anxiety on Sundays because the coming week is approaching. Having no plans and doing nothing could help prevent burnouts.”

Sleep research expert warns of potential risks of “bed rotting”

Despite the potential benefits, there are also concerns among experts about “bed rotting”. Prof. Klaus Junghanns is a sleep researcher and heads the sleep medicine ward at the Center for Integrative Psychiatry at the University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein. The expert warns people who are prone to depression in particular about this trend.

“If you do so little physically, it is already heading towards a depressive mood,” Junghanns told the snb. “If you are predisposed to it, it is (“Bed Rotting”; editor’s note) definitely not a good idea.” The expert recommends using the bed primarily for sleeping and ensuring that you get enough exercise during the day. According to Junghanns, the quality of sleep can be affected if the bed is used for things like eating, watching TV series or job-related activities – for example, checking emails.

The expert advises practicing “bed rotting” in moderation – for example, catching up on some sleep until midday on a weekend. This can have a revitalizing effect, as long as you get up and get active afterwards. “Bed rotting” can therefore offer a valuable break in a much more stripped-down version if it is used consciously and in moderation. It is not the only TikTok trend that experts are critical of – “Legging Legs” has also recently been warned against.