Attention Swifties! The documentary film about one of the biggest and most important tours in Taylor Swift’s career, ‘The Eras Tour’, arrives in Venezuela. In this note, we will show you all the details about this upcoming premiere and where you can see it.

When does ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ premiere?

This film was announced by Taylor Swift’s social networks, news that was replicated by various cinema chains in Venezuela. According to the statement, this film has a release date next Friday October 13, 2023.

“The tour is not the only thing we are bringing to the world. I am very excited to tell you that the concert film ‘The Eras Tour’ will officially hit theaters around the world on October 13th!” it reads in the singer’s publication, in which the release date is announced.

The film will premiere worldwide. Photo: Taylor Swift/X

Where to watch the Taylor Swift movie?

The announcement of the upcoming release of the film about Taylor Swift’s important world tour excited thousands of fans who cannot witness the concert live, since their country or region is not part of this great tour.

The most important cinema chains in Venezuela that will be open and screen this film are the following:

Cinex

United Cinemas

Supercinemas.

Cines Unidos announced the next premiere of the documentary film. Photo: Cines Unidos/X

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’: official trailer

The exclusive preview is now available. Below, we show you a brief part of what you could see in the most recent film to be released about the pop idol and winner of numerous awards, including 12 Grammys.

