Taylor Swift performed for the first time in Argentina on Thursday, November 9 at the River Plate Monumental Stadium. As part of the three dates agreed in Buenos Aires, the American star will sing TODAY more than 48 of her hits to the Argentine public on her tour ‘The Eras Tour 2023’, in the third recital. To not miss any details of the TAYLOR SWIFT CONCERT TODAY, follow the special coverage of The Entertainment Republic.

What time does the Taylor Swift concert start TODAY?

The start time of Taylor Swift’s recital this Saturday, November 11, is scheduled for 6.45 pm (Argentine time). The world diva is expected to take the stage at 8:00 pm (Argentine time). Let’s remember that Taylor’s first performance lasted until almost midnight.

How much do tickets cost to see Taylor Swift in Argentina?

Tickets to see Taylor in Argentina sold out in record time. These were the prices that were launched for ‘The Eras Tour’ in Argentina 2023:

Preferential seat: 85,000 Argentine pesos plus surcharge service.

Front field: 75,000 Argentine pesos plus surcharge service.

Pref. stall side view: 75,000 Argentine pesos plus surcharge service.

Rear field: 40,000 Argentine pesos plus surcharge service.

Sivori average: 50,000 Argentine pesos plus surcharge service.

Upper stall: 45,000 Argentine pesos plus service charge.

High Sivori: 30,000 Argentine pesos plus surcharge service.

Centenario Media Restricted Vision: 19,000 Argentine pesos plus surcharge service.

Centenario high vision restricted: 16,000 Argentine pesos plus service charge.

Who are Taylor’s opening acts in Argentina?

Argentine artists Louta and Sabrina Carpenter will be the opening act for Taylor Swift in her third concert scheduled in Buenos Aires. Their show will start at 7:00 p.m. m and 7.45 pm (Argentine time), respectively.

