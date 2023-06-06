Singer Taylor Swift during a concert in New Rutherford, New Jersey, on May 26. SARAH YENESEL (EFE)

Taylor Swift’s first Latin American tour has already begun to wreak havoc on the spirits of thousands of teenagers and on the wallets of their parents. The pre-sale for her concerts in Buenos Aires, on November 9 and 10, has sold out this Monday in less than an hour and a half and the general sale that begins on Tuesday begins to take on the tone of a pitched battle. Argentines have gotten used to selling out shows despite the economic crisis, but the visit of the American pop artist has opened a new chapter. At the price of the dollar on the black market set by local savings, in interest-free installments for the bank chosen in the pre-sale, and with the devaluation of the peso accessed by cards issued by banks outside the country, the tickets promise a bargain. if you compare the prices that are being paid in the United States to see one of the singers with the highest turnover in the world.

Taylor Swift’s return to the stage after five years began with a scandal that reached the Capitol in Washington. In November, when the pre-sale of the first dates in the United States was launched, the Ticketmaster company sold out two million tickets in one day and the high prices that escalated due to demand, together with the collapse of the company’s system, ended in an investigation. by monopoly that united Democrats and Republicans in the Senate. Swift, 33, kicked off her North American tour in March, and scalping of her few remaining tickets to see her has run into the thousands. According to collect Bloombergthe 1,500 dollars that a resale ticket could cost to see her in Chicago last weekend covers with change the cost of the most expensive ticket for her shows in Argentina together with the plane ticket to Buenos Aires.

Quoting a ticket to see Taylor Swift in Argentina is a master class on the national economy. The official price ranges between 86,000 and 18,000 Argentine pesos, between 360 and 75 dollars at the official exchange rate, and is close to the average for the rest of the tour. But the 240 pesos per dollar of the Central Bank’s price are almost a fiction for the citizens.

“Tell me how many Argentines have the capacity to save, and I’ll tell you how much the country saves in dollars,” the economist Emiliano Libman analyzed a few weeks ago in an interview with this newspaper about how the use of the dollar as a store of value for income encourages de facto dollarization in the country. Those Argentines who manage to save, in an economy with inflation of more than 100% per year, do so in dollars that can almost only be found on the street: its price, this week, is 482 pesos per dollar.

to the call Dolar blue, the most expensive ticket to see Taylor Swift costs half the official price, about 155 dollars. The price is similar for purchases made in the country with cards issued by a foreign bank: since December of last year, the Argentine government has allowed tourists to access a special rate – which these days is around 475 pesos per dollar – to avoid that they sell their currencies on the street and choose to spend them with plastic through the banking system.

Without thinking about it in dollars or with a card from a foreign bank, the most expensive ticket costs a minimum wage. The 24,000 that were sold this Monday could not be bought with any of these tricks and could only be bought through a single national bank. But those who bought in advance will be able to pay them in six fixed installments without interest, which with a monthly devaluation that is close to 10% reveals another common method in Argentina to face inflation: borrowing to liquefy the price of purchases.

The rumor that tickets in Argentina are free compared to prices in the United States has embittered the legion of Taylor Swift fans. Some demand that only those who know all of her discography go there; others ask her friends not to take her boyfriends just to accompany them; many threaten violence if their friends run out of tickets and hear a foreign accent on the day of the concert. The weekend joke on social networks was to quote a tweet from a fan who, from the United States, wondered if it was safe to attend the concert because there would be no chairs on the field. One of the most popular responses was to highlight the Argentine pride for being a devoted public that goes crazy in front of its artists. The other, more recurrent, was to warn him that he was not at all safe and that it was best that he not even think about coming.

