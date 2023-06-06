The well-known American singer and songwriter will soon come to our lands with “The eras tour”. After several months of rumors about her visit to Latin America, the presentation of Taylor Swift is finally confirmed only in Argentina, Brazil and Mexico. Next, we will give you all the details so that you can buy the tickets at the All Access platform.

When is the Taylor Swift concert in Buenos Aires?

Still don’t know when the pop star will perform in Argentina? Taylor Swift with “The eras tour” will be in Buenos Aires on November 9 and 10 of this year in the river plate stadium. The best thing is that she will not be alone, as she will bring Sabrina Carpenter as one of her guests.

Countries and dates on which Taylor Swift will arrive. Photo: Instagram

How to buy All Access tickets to see Taylor Swift in Argentina?

Do you want to know the date to buy the tickets? First, you need to have a debit or credit card to make the shop online at All Access. Then, you will have to take into account the following points:

The pre-sale for the Taylor Swift concert in Buenos Aires will begin on monday june 5 at 10:00 a.m. (local time).

at 10:00 a.m. (local time). Only customers of Patagonia Bank They will have 24-hour access to the pre-sale of Taylor Swift tickets.

They will have 24-hour access to the pre-sale of Taylor Swift tickets. Users of Banco Patagonia will be able to finance the payment of the tickets in up to six interest-free installments.

General ticket sales will be on Tuesday, June 6. also, at 10.00 am (local time).

These are the prices and VIP packages offered by All Access for the Taylor Swift concert in Buenos Aires. Photo: AllAccess

Taylor Swift concert: steps to follow to buy tickets at All Access

To have your tickets for the Taylor Swift concert at the River Plate stadium, in Buenos Aires, you will have to wait until Monday, June 5 or Tuesday, June 6 for the All Access platform to allow you to make the purchase.

You must register on the website All Access Argentina. Then, log in with your username and password. Choose the event you want to go to: Taylor Swift – “The eras tour”. Then click on the sector, price and number of tickets you need to buy. Remember that for the Taylor Swift concert you will only be allowed to buy a maximum of four tickets per user and operation.

Finally, we suggest you read the terms and conditions of this event. Among the highlights is the fact that they are smart tickets, that is, you will have to download the Quentro application from October 10 to receive your concert tickets.

Report failures on the All Access website

It is important to mention that since yesterday, June 5, different users have denounced their failures on the All Access website. Until the closing of this note, said page does not allow you to register, but redirects you to a waiting line of more than an hour to enter the portal. Likewise, fans have indicated that said virtual queue does not advance despite waiting more than the indicated time.

