Mexico city.– The Victoria and Albert Museum in London will host 13 separate installations that make up an exhibition titled Taylor Swift: Songbook Trail, which will showcase various fashion items that marked the American singer-songwriter’s musical career.

In a statement, the museum dedicated to fine arts announced that starting July 27, the exhibition will be available, which will contain archival clothing worn by the “Shake It Off” singer.

Among the pieces that fans and curious visitors will be able to see at the exhibition will be the black ruffled dress that Taylor Swift wore in the music video for “Fortnight,” from her recent album The Tortured Poets Department. It was also confirmed that a pair of custom cowboy boots that she wore during her debut in 2007 will also be on display.

“We are delighted to be able to showcase a range of iconic looks worn by Taylor Swift at the V&A this summer. Each one celebrates a chapter in the artist’s musical journey. Taylor Swift’s songs, like objects, tell stories, often drawing on art, history and literature.

“We hope this theatrical tour of the museum will inspire curious visitors to discover more about the artist, her creativity and the V&A objects,” said Kate Bailey, senior curator of theatre and performance, in a statement.

The exhibition will be available until September 8, is free and was designed by Tom Piper, who was in charge of displaying it in a theatrical way, “bringing to life a different era of the pop icon’s musical career through set design, music videos and sound,” according to the announcement.

Taylor Swift: a singer of ten

This weekend Taylor Swift racked up another record after spending her tenth consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with The Tortured Poets Department.

This figure established her as the possible artist who could dethrone Adele of the record, who in 2012 became the female artist with the most weeks at the top of the list after the release of 21.