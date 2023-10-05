If even the Federal Reserve recognizes it, there will be some reason in the fact that Taylor Swift is revitalizing the US (and part of the global) economy. And data continues to arrive showing that this is true and that the 33-year-old singer from Pennsylvania turns everything she touches into gold. And now the turn has come for the film-concert-documentary that will be released on October 13, which includes a summary of The Eras Tour, his successful world tour. As the AMC cinema chain made public this Thursday, Swift has already sold 100 million dollars in tickets worldwide.

The data provided by the chain is dated the previous day, October 4, so there are still nine days left until the theatrical release; That is to say, there are many tickets left to sell. The bet is being very big, especially on the screens of North America and specifically the United States. Specifically, AMC—Swift’s ally for this release and her distributor in that country—has announced that it will show the singer’s concert film four times on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, that is, the weekend of its premiere.

More information

Hurricane Swift will be felt so strongly in movie theaters that several films have decided to postpone their release and leave the news for a week later. This is the case of Meg Ryan’s long-awaited new title, which she directs and stars in alongside David Duchovny, What happens later; or of Freelancethe comedy by John Cena, as well as The exorcist: believerthe new installment of The Exorcist For whom landing on Friday the 13th suited her perfectly. But the fear of Taylor Swift beats the fear of Halloween.

On August 31, after finishing the first North American leg of his tour (the fifty-three shows which have taken her from Arizona to Los Angeles, touring the entire United States, plus the four in Mexico City), Swift announced that the tour with which she will raise a billion dollars around the world also thanks to the more than 100 concerts that They are all over the world starting in November, The Eras Tour, would hit theaters in the US, Canada and Mexico on October 13. And even then it received an enormous number of tickets, becoming the premiere that sold the most tickets before its launch of the entire AMC chain—the largest in the United States and the world, with 10,000 screens around the planet—in its 103 years of existence. history. On September 26, the artist announced that finally this film about the tour could be seen all over the world, even in those countries where she has not yet arrived with her live concerts, also starting that same day.

According to data provided by AMC, this concert film directed by Sam Wrench (and whose idea came from the head of Swift and her team, without major production companies, distributors or platforms behind it) can be seen in 8,500 theaters in 100 countries, at less for the moment, because they claim to be “taking steps to reach agreements with more operators around the world to project this tour de force by Taylor Swift.” Ticket prices have been set by Swift herself: $19.89 for general admission; 13.13 the reduced price (in Mexico, 198.90 and 131.3 pesos). All in line with the artist’s fetish dates: her birthday is December 13, 1989.

The Pennsylvania artist’s tour is one of the biggest ever. He will give more than 160 concerts—if not more, because he has already extended the tour on a dozen occasions—, passing through the United States and the rest of America (Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Canada, where it will close in November 2024) and also throughout Asia and Europe, with almost 80 shows in those territories. According to Bloomberg, earns around 13 million dollars per concert and in total he will make about a thousand thanks to them. To which we must add, now, all this ticket sales. The specialized medium The Hollywood Reporter estimated in late September, before it was known that the film would be seen beyond North America, that it could make more than $100 million in its opening weekend. A figure that, like all the ones Taylor Swift touches with her golden wand, has quickly become small.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe