When tickets for Swift’s tour went on sale a few weeks ago, things were far from smooth. Many fans stood in digital queues for hours, but the demand for tickets was much greater than the supply.

Many tickets were bought by bots. As a result, people who had registered for the presale could no longer get tickets. Prices skyrocketed to over $10,000 per ticket. Ticketmaster then had to cancel regular ticket sales.

The singer herself also reacted angrily to the debacle with the concert tickets. “It was unbearable for me to see these mistakes.” She has not canceled her collaboration with Ticketmaster.

