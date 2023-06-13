The last few weeks have been crazy after the announcement of the concerts of Taylor Swift in Mexicothis being the first time that the American singer will set foot on Aztec lands.

After last Monday, June 12, the codes of ‘Verified Fan‘, a method that Swift brought to Mexico in collaboration with ticket masterwith which they seek to avoid bots and scammers, many have expressed their annoyance.

It turns out that few Taylor fans managed to be ‘Verified Fan‘, but many who do not know their music were selected, so they have not remained silent and have expressed their annoyance.

Some Internet users have appeared on social networks selling accounts of ticket master with sales codes and these have begun to be exposed on the Internet, where everyone publishes accounts that have been doing that, as they would be resellers, something that was sought to be avoided with that method.

Taylor Swift fans ANNOYED for not having received a purchase code for their concerts in Mexico

swifties They do not keep quiet about what happened and want it to reach the ears of Taylor’s team, even those of the singer herself so that something can be done about it, however, ticket sales start this Tuesday, June 13.

Until now, neither Taylor Swift nor her work team have spoken about it, but her fans do not stop talking about it, seeking to take action on the matter and cancel the accounts of those who have been selling their accesses.

