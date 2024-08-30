Kansas, United States.– Taylor Swift is so involved in American football that she’s even threatening Andy Reid’s job.

Since the singer became a partner of Travis Kelce, the tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs, he has been seen constantly at the team’s games, including Super Bowl LVIII.

Now, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has said that her presence has boosted the football game among his fans, known as the Swifties, and that the artist is even designing plays. “I think it’s been great to see the little girls and women who have really taken to watching football. I know how great it is for me, being a father of little girls, to see these little girls, these daughters, and how much they love spending time with their dad, watching football. And then meeting Taylor, realizing how genuine and great she is. I think that’s been special for me because she is, like you said, the most famous person in the world, I couldn’t be (genuine),” he told NBC’s Chris Simms.

“She’s very interested in football and asks a lot of interesting questions. She’s started drawing up plays, maybe we should include one.”

The Chiefs begin the season, where they will seek to defend their second championship, on September 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.