Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris: ‘We can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos’

It’s official: Taylor Swift has endorsed Kamala Harris for president. The global superstar announced her decision to throw her support behind the Democratic nominee after tonight’s presidential debate between Harris and Donald Trump, whom Swift mocked in an Instagram post announcing her decision. The post includes a photo of the singer hugging a cat, a reference to Trump’s recent lies about migrants eating pets. The artist, one of the most powerful in the world in terms of influence, already endorsed Joe Biden and Harris in 2020 and has criticized Trump’s policies. Swift’s support for the Harris-Tim Walz ticket will be crucial for the party, especially when it comes to encouraging women and young people to vote.

Her endorsement has been expected for weeks, if not months, but in recent weeks it was called into question given her closeness to some figures who support the Republican Party. In particular, her relationship with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes and teammate of her current boyfriend, Travis Kelce, since Mahomes has expressed her support for Trump. But Swift has decided to stay committed to the Democratic Party. Her first endorsements of the party came in 2018, when she backed two politicians in Tennessee. And tonight, just 15 minutes after the end of tonight’s debate, she posted a long text on her Instagram account, with 283 million followers, in which she clearly expresses her support for Harris. A spokesperson for the Republican Party has told The New York Times that the artist’s endorsement of Harris is “more evidence that the Democrat party has become the party of the wealthy elite.”

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the positions these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country,” the 34-year-old Pennsylvania singer began her post. “Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to her site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my current plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election,” she added. “I’m voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader, and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” she explained, in what seemed like a clear reference to Trump’s usual exaltation. “I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate Tim Walz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades,” she continued.

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and information in my story,” she said, and subsequently posted a Story (which lasts 24 hours) with the link to register.