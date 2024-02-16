Taylor Swift has donated $100,000 (around 1.7 million Mexican pesos) to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman of Mexican origin who was murdered during the Kansas City Chiefs celebration parade after the team's victory in Super Bowl 58. A relative of the victim published a fundraising campaign on the Go Fund Me platform explaining that Lisa is survived by two children and her husband, and that the amount raised will benefit them. The total goal established was 75,000 dollars (around 1.2 million pesos), however, with the donations made until this Friday – including two for 50,000 dollars each from the American singer – the total sum reached is 236,371 dollars (more than four million pesos).

“I send my deepest condolences and condolences following your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” reads two comments from the fundraising campaign, in which the figure of $50,000 appears respectively and which were made seven hours ago. In accordance with Variety, A representative for the singer confirmed that Swift donated these amounts.

“This fund was created to benefit the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade when she was senselessly murdered. She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years. She was an incredible mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we mourn her death. This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy. Any amount is appreciated,” says the initiative signed by Rose Lopez Shaw.

On Wednesday, a shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs celebration parade killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 45, a local radio host who hosted a Texas music show, and injured 22 others. The main line of investigation of the city Police Department is that it was a fight between fans that led to gunshots.

Donations made by the singer on the GoFundMe platform. GoFundMe

