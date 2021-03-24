Taylor Swift and her mother Andrea Swift have drawn attention for their noble actions before a family that needs help in times of pandemic.

The 31-year-old singer and her mother were moved by the story Vickie Quarels, a woman with five daughters, who lost her husband in December last year to complications from COVID-19. In that sense, the famous woman and Andrea made a joint donation of $ 50,000 on the GoFundMe page to help the mother of the family.

The family’s fundraising goal was to $ 50,000 and thanks to the donation of Taylor Swift, they got over it.

DeQuanda Smith, the organizer of the GoFundMe, shared a post by Vickie thanking the “Cardigan” singer and her mother for their generosity.

“Words cannot express how incredibly grateful I am for all the kind and caring people who have made donations in support of me and my five daughters,” said Vickie. “I would like to especially thank Andrea and Taylor Swift for their kindness and generosity from our home state of Tennessee, ”added the woman.

Likewise, the mother of the family revealed that the famous artist sent her a very special note that moved her.

“The road ahead will definitely not be the same without Theodis (Vicki’s husband), but every day I feel hopeful that I can continue to raise girls to be as compassionate and caring as all of you,” she concluded.

