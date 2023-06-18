Last Tuesday, June 13, the sale of tickets for Taylor Swift began only for users verified by TicketMasterwhile the following days it was possible to purchase tickets for the concerts on August 25, 26 and 27, ending in sold out.

And it is that the fans of the interpreter of ‘Back to December‘ They prepared several days ago so as not to have inconveniences when purchasing the ticket, as they registered their cards in advance, analyzed the map and entered the website ahead of time.

In just a few hours, normal tickets they were exhaustedand later the VIP packages.

It should be noted that this is the first time that Taylor Swift bring your music to Mexicoa show that is expected to last around 3 hours, with several costume changes and a total of 44 hit songs, at the facilities of the sun forum of the country’s capital.

Emails from TicketMaster to verified fans began arriving on June 12, containing a link to join the virtual queueand unfortunately, millions of people criticized the company for the criteria that users use to determine who was a fan and who was not.

Before the news of the sold out, millions of fans in the country were dismayed that they did not get tickets for their favorite artist, but they are hopeful that they will announce a new date.

