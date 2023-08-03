Taylor Swift (West Reading, USA, 33 years old) is the woman of the year. her tour, The Eras Tour, It has catapulted her to the top of the music industry, becoming the second most listened to artist internationally, with more than 99 million listeners. Getting tickets for one of her concerts is an almost impossible task. In just a few hours, the tickets for his show in Madrid, even the VIP packages were sold out. And is not for less. The singer has turned her concerts into shows of more than three hours and in which she interprets more than 40 songs without a break. But, despite her indisputable talent, she knows she couldn’t have done it alone. For this reason, the one from Pennsylvania has decided to thank the effort of the team that accompanies him by distributing a bonus of around 55 million dollars (50 million euros).

As confirmed by US media such as People either TMZconnoisseurs of all the news related to celebrities, Swift has distributed some bonuses to all the members who accompany him during the tour: dancers, sound and light technicians, editors, managers cateringproduction… About to finish her tour of 53 concerts —she still has the last six left in Los Angeles, California— the artist has focused her attention on the team that accompanies her and makes it possible for her tour going to be one of the most massive in history. It is not known how much money each worker will have received, since the number of people who work in the show is unknown.

What is known, for example, is one of the gestures he has had with his workers. As he has confirmed TMZ, Swift has given a bonus of 100,000 dollars (about 91,000 euros) to each of the truck drivers who carry the stage from one side to the other. In fact, it was Scott Swift, the artist’s father, who called the founder of the company in charge of concert logistics, Michael Scherkenbach, to give them the news, as reported by this on your LinkedIn account: “When you called the drivers at Shomotion LLC for a meeting, this was the last thing we expected, thank you. Words cannot express our gratitude for your appreciation, recognition and generosity!”

Although The Eras Tour It didn’t get off to a good start after the controversy with Ticketmaster and the exorbitant ticket prices, it seems that the tour – which is not scheduled to end until next summer – is going to make history. It is expected to raise more than $1 billion.

Taylor Swift and her dancers during a concert in Denver on July 14, 2023. Tom Cooper/TAS23 (Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana)

This series of concerts has caused a real earthquake. And no, it’s not a metaphor. the seismologist Jackie Caplan explained to CNN who had taken data from the two nights that Swift performed in Seattle, in the state of Washington, in the northwestern United States. His surprise came when he found that the artist’s followers had caused seismic activity equivalent to a magnitude 2 earthquake ,3. Something that remains a mere anecdote, but that shows how dedicated the public is in each of the concerts.

It’s not a surprise that concerts bring in huge amounts of money to the cities in which they are held. The Eras Tour It has broken all the schemes and figures registered so far. Such is the impact that the gains have been recorded in a report by the US Federal Reserve, in which 12 regional central banks have participated. One of the examples that is reported is his stop in Chicago: the profits of the hotel sector increased to 35 million euros.

Now he is living one of his best moments. In addition to the international recognition that she has recovered in recent years, the artist is once again the owner of her first records. From 2005 to 2018, Swift released her albums under the discography Big Machine Records: Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation. The music producer Scooter Braun bought the record company in 2018, which caused the artist to lose the rights to her own songs. From that moment on, she decided to re-record her records and make them her own again. To these releases, we must add the four albums that she has published since 2019: lover, Folklore, evermore and midnights.