Around 70,000 visitors to a Taylor Swift concert had seismologists pick up their devices: a small earthquake was registered near Seattle.

Seattle – The enthusiasm that pop star Taylor Swift triggered in the run-up to her tour has already been evident in recent weeks. Millions of fans were hoping to get one of the coveted tickets for the 33-year-old’s tour. The hype the singer can cause at her concerts has now been shown in a current performance. Researchers registered ground vibrations during a performance that were comparable to an earthquake.

Researchers report small earthquake: Taylor Swift concert triggers ground tremors

The tremors were registered in the North American city of Seattle. As reported by US media, citing seismologists, the measurements showed earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.3. Although the ground vibrations were not really noticeable, they were still registered in measurements.

It was said that the triggers were probably the sound system and the movements of the around 70,000 visitors in time with the two concerts around a week ago. The pop singer joins a number of colleagues who had triggered similar earthquakes. Similar, if slightly less severe, shocks had also been measured at a concert by rapper The Weeknd and at a football game in Seattle.

Also in the south of Croatia, seismographs recorded an earthquake on the morning of July 28th. 14 kilometers away from Korcula. Meanwhile, researchers make an important discovery about earthquakes. Apparently, the earth is already moving two hours before major earthquakes, a new study shows. But early warning of earthquakes is not that easy.