A meeting of friends for dinner can become news, as long as Taylor Swift is one of the diners. This week the singer, 34, went to dinner with actress Blake Lively (Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl) to the restaurant Lucali Pizza from Brooklyn, by chef Mark Iacono, one of the trendy places in New York, where celebrities and residents of the neighborhood gather to try their famous pizzas. For her date night with one of her best friends, Swift wore a short green velvet dress that soon caught the attention of her followers. The singer and songwriter—who has a fortune valued at $1.1 billion, making her the fifth most powerful woman in the world, according to her The country in this article—is also a true fashion prescriber. If a few nights before the dinner she had shone at the Golden Globes gala — she was nominated for the award for the box office achievement of her documentary Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour— with a tight green Gucci sequin dress and De Beers jewelry, for her dinner in Brooklyn she kept the same color, but chose a brand very far from the luxury ones she usually wears. His minidress is from Little Lies, a small Scottish brand that was immediately noticed by the Swift effect: the garment, which worth 58 pounds (68 euros) It was sold out on its website, but it is already being restocked and can be reserved, now in two colors, green and black.

“We are overwhelmed by the response so far,” said its owners in a video shared on TikTok, in which they announced that they are already creating new stock. Little Lies It is defined on its website as “an independent family business founded by husband and wife team Jade and Stuar Robertsont.” The brand began its journey in 2015, in its owners' apartment in Perth (a city in central Scotland), and the world of music and subcultures has always been one of its main sources of inspiration. In fact, many of their models emanate a seventies style and could have been part of the costumes of series such as Everyone loves Daisy Jones. Some of the names of her clothes evoke the musical world of that time: on her website you can see a t-shirt called Fleetwood Mac, a model called Hendrix and the dress chosen by Swift is called Sweet Jane, like the 1970 song by The Velvet Underground, written by Lou Reed.

Jade Robertson, co-founder of the Scottish firm, acknowledged in statements to the British newspaper The Times that she had been “stunned” when she discovered that the very famous artist had chosen one of her clothes. “We had no idea she even had the dress,” she explained. She discovered it thanks to her brother, a swiftie who notified her at dawn with the news. Soon, the brand's social networks and its website showed that that dinner outing in Brooklyn had been the best advertising campaign for the small family firm.

“He's done it in a very Stevie Nicks way,” Robertson told The Times. The Fleetwood Mac singer was one of the great icons of the bohemian style that defined the seventies, and for the owner of the brand Swift has been inspired by her by combining the dress with high leather musketeer boots with snake engravings that remind to tattoos. In contrast to the affordable price of the Little Lies dress, the boots are part of the luxury brands that the artist usually uses: they are from the limited edition of Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier and can be purchased at the shoe company website for 2,450 dollars (2,230 euros).

Swift paired the green Little Lies dress with Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier musketeer boots. Robert Kamau (GC Images)

Many followers of the singer have wanted to interpret this style as a new track on which they foresee the imminent release of their version of her album. Reputation, 2017 (since 2010, after the investment fund Shamrock Holdings acquired the rights to her first six albums for an estimated value of more than 250 million euros, the artist is re-recording and re-releasing her works, under the label Taylor's Version), since the color green and the symbology of snakes are closely related to that time.

At the moment, in addition to going out with her friends; going to awards shows like the Golden Globes with reunions and gossip included with Selena Gomez; attending NFL games to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, and leaving hidden messages about her possible upcoming releases, Swift has also known how to take advantage of her stylistic influence to give a boost to a fashion brand little known. “We are a small business and we work hard to restock them as quickly as possible. Updates on shipping and order tracking will be sent via email!,” Little Lies warns in the model description of her Sweet Jane. It may be the push that the firm needed to continue evolving, because on their website they themselves acknowledge that since 2023 they have experienced significant growth and want to continue along those lines: “With a strong brand image and almost cult-like followers, Little Lies has has grown exponentially and has broken the ceiling of the original business model, paving the way to move in a new direction: the dream direction.”