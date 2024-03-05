Taylor Swift has commented on the ongoing US election campaign for the first time. On Instagram on Tuesday, the pop star called on his fans to cast their vote on Super Tuesday. “Today, March 5th, the primary elections are taking place in Tennessee and 16 other states,” Swift wrote on her Instagram Story. “I wanted to remind you to vote for the people who represent YOU most.” She linked a non-partisan page with information about the elections. “If you haven’t planned to vote yet, do it today.”

There has been speculation for weeks about what influence Taylor Swift could have on the US election. The 34-year-old is one of the most influential musicians in the world. She is followed by 282 million people on Instagram alone, including many young Americans. The singer (“Antihero”) has been committed to, among other things, the rights of the LGBTQ community and women for several years. Tennessee has been her home state for a long time.

Swift initially refrained from expressing her support for a specific candidate on Tuesday. In the US elections in 2020, however, she supported the Democrat Joe Biden in the election campaign against the then incumbent President Donald Trump. In a Netflix documentary, she also regretted not having spoken publicly during the 2016 election campaign when Trump won the race. In order to harm Swift, right-wing extremists have recently spread conspiracy theories about the singer – for example, it was claimed that she was a covert Pentagon agent.



Taylor Swift's call on Instagram

The primaries for the presidential elections are currently taking place in the USA. The parties choose their respective candidates for the actual election in November. However, among the Democrats, incumbent President Joe Biden is considered a candidate. Nikki Haley is running against former President Donald Trump among the Republicans, but she is considered to have no chance. This Tuesday, a third of the delegate votes will be awarded in a total of 17 states on the so-called Super Tuesday.